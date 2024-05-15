Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 15/05/2024

Grammy Award-Winning Country Music Icon Tanya Tucker Joins Ownership Group Of Nashville Dreams In The National Thoroughbred League

Hot Songs Around The World

Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
238 entries in 22 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
333 entries in 26 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
136 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
61 entries in 23 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
195 entries in 22 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
474 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
414 entries in 20 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
188 entries in 5 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
354 entries in 23 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
154 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
628 entries in 23 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
61 entries in 25 charts
Grammy Award-Winning Country Music Icon Tanya Tucker Joins Ownership Group Of Nashville Dreams In The National Thoroughbred League
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The National Thoroughbred League (NTL) is proud to announce that legendary country music star and Grammy Award-winner Tanya Tucker has become a member of the ownership group for the Nashville Dreams. Tucker, known for her lifetime love of Nashville and horses, is thrilled to support the oldest spectator sport in the United States.
"I've always had a deep connection with Nashville and a love of horses," said Tucker. "Joining the ownership group of the Nashville Dreams is a great opportunity for me. I'm excited to be a part of this incredible team and support the sport of thoroughbred racing, which has such a rich history in our country."

The Nashville Dreams finished third in the NTL last year, but with Tucker's enthusiasm and the team's determination, hopes are high for a championship run this season. "We have a fantastic team and a shared vision for success," Tucker added. "I believe that with hard work and dedication, we can bring home the title this year."

The NTL is expanding to 10 teams this year, showcasing the growing popularity of the sport. The season is set to kick off on August 18th at the legendary Monmouth Park on the Jersey Shore. Fans across the country are eagerly anticipating the start of the season and the excitement that comes with it.

Randall Lane, co-founder of the NTL, expressed his enthusiasm for having Tucker join the league. "We are delighted to have Ms. Tucker join our esteemed group of team owners," Lane said. "Her passion for the sport and love for Nashville make her an invaluable addition to the Nashville Dreams and the NTL as a whole."

With Tanya Tucker's involvement and the expanding roster of teams, the National Thoroughbred League is poised for an unforgettable season. Racing enthusiasts and country music fans alike will undoubtedly be cheering on the Nashville Dreams as they pursue their championship aspirations. For more information about the National Thoroughbred League and the upcoming season, https://ntl.racing






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0086589 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00447678565979 secs