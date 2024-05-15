Grammy Award-Winning Country Music Icon Tanya Tucker Joins Ownership Group Of Nashville Dreams In The National Thoroughbred League



With New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The National Thoroughbred League (NTL) is proud to announce that legendary country music star and Grammy Award-winner Tanya Tucker has become a member of the ownership group for the Nashville Dreams. Tucker, known for her lifetime love of Nashville and horses, is thrilled to support the oldest spectator sport in the United States."I've always had a deep connection with Nashville and a love of horses," said Tucker. "Joining the ownership group of the Nashville Dreams is a great opportunity for me. I'm excited to be a part of this incredible team and support the sport of thoroughbred racing, which has such a rich history in our country."The Nashville Dreams finished third in the NTL last year, but with Tucker's enthusiasm and the team's determination, hopes are high for a championship run this season. "We have a fantastic team and a shared vision for success," Tucker added. "I believe that with hard work and dedication, we can bring home the title this year."The NTL is expanding to 10 teams this year, showcasing the growing popularity of the sport. The season is set to kick off on August 18th at the legendary Monmouth Park on the Jersey Shore. Fans across the country are eagerly anticipating the start of the season and the excitement that comes with it.Randall Lane, co-founder of the NTL, expressed his enthusiasm for having Tucker join the league. "We are delighted to have Ms. Tucker join our esteemed group of team owners," Lane said. "Her passion for the sport and love for Nashville make her an invaluable addition to the Nashville Dreams and the NTL as a whole."With Tanya Tucker's involvement and the expanding roster of teams, the National Thoroughbred League is poised for an unforgettable season. Racing enthusiasts and country music fans alike will undoubtedly be cheering on the Nashville Dreams as they pursue their championship aspirations. For more information about the National Thoroughbred League and the upcoming season, https://ntl.racing



