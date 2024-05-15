Dez Duron To Make Broadway Debut Joining Darren Criss In "Maybe Happy Ending"





Hailing from Shreveport, Louisiana, Dez Duron's journey from the choir in his parents' church to the Broadway stage is a testament to his versatile talents and passion for music. Duron, who played quarterback at Yale University, left his pursuit of football to chase after his real passion of music where he has since excelled as a singer and actor.

"To make my Broadway debut in this incredibly beautiful show is beyond a dream come true! I can't wait to tell this story," Says Dez.



In addition to gearing up for his Broadway debut, Dez is set to release his first song. "Let's Just Call It Love," written by Dez, Nathan Gamble and Brittney Meyer, will release this Friday, May 17th. This soulful jazz ballad track, infused with Dez's signature style, is expected to captivate audiences and further showcase his musical prowess.

"This song has meant so much to me since the day we wrote it," says Dez. "I couldn't be more proud of it being my first original song to release to the world."



Dez Duron's upcoming Broadway debut and single release mark significant milestones in his flourishing career.



Dez Duron first rose to prominence on NBC's "The Voice," where his journey from aspiring football player at Yale University to captivating performer unfolded. Growing up in Shreveport, Louisiana in the church where his parents pastored, Dez's roots in music run deep, shaping his musical journey long before his famed television debut.



His undeniable talent and magnetic presence on "



Dez's success extends beyond music and acting, as he's been a featured model in influential campaigns such as American Eagle Outfitters' "Live Your Life," showcasing his versatility and appeal across various platforms. Post "The Voice," Dez has been hard at work in the studio, crafting new music that resonates with fans and reflects his artistry.



His upcoming single, "Let's Just Call It Love," set to release on May 17, is poised to further cement his place in the music industry and delight audiences with his soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics.



As Dez continues to captivate audiences through his music, acting, and charm, his journey as a multi-talented artist continues to evolve and inspire.

www.instagram.com/dezduron

www.tiktok.com/@dezduronmusic

