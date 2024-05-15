Paramount+ Reveals Official Trailer And Key Art For Season Two Of "Transformers: Earthspark"





Paramount+, part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment and news brands, is a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combining live sports, breaking news and A Mountain of Entertainment(TM). The streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paramount+ today debuted the official trailer and key art for season two of the original animated series TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK. The first nine episodes of the sophomore season will premiere on Friday, June 7, exclusively on Paramount in the U.S. and Canada, and on June 8 in the U.K., Australia and Italy, with additional territories to be announced at a later date.TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK introduces a new generation of Transformers robots - the first to be born on Earth - and together with the humans who welcome them and care for them, they'll redefine what it means to be a family. In season two, the Emberstone has shattered, and it's a race against the Decepticons to find all the pieces. Limitless power will be at the fingertips of whoever holds the artifact... Amidst the chaos, Robby meets someone special; Mo uncovers an ancient secret in Witwicky; and the Terrans level up. Together the Malto family and the Autobots see how far they must go to defend all that they love.Joining TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK this season are guest stars "Weird Al" Yankovic as Cosmos, Zelda Williams (The Legend of Korra) as Spitfire, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea as Aftermath and Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd) as Fairmaestro.TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK stars Sydney Mikayla (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as Robby Malto, Zion Broadnax (Day Shift) as Mo Malto, Benni Latham (Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church) as Dot Malto, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) as Alex Malto, Kathreen Khavari (Dead End: Paranormal Park) as Twitch, Zeno Robinson (Big City Greens) as Thrash, Danny Pudi (Community) as Bumblebee, Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as Optimus Prime, Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) as Megatron, Cissy Jones (The Owl House) as Elita-1, Diedrich Bader (Better Things) as Mandroid, Cyrus Arnold (Diary of a Wimpy Kid) as Jawbreaker, Z Infante (Dead End: Paranormal Park) as Nightshade and Stephanie Lemelin (Dawn of the Croods) as Hashtag.TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK is created and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and executive produced by Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). The series is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation, Nickelodeon. Production is overseen for Hasbro Entertainment by Kari Rosenberg and by Leslie Wishnevski for Nickelodeon.Paramount+, part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment and news brands, is a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combining live sports, breaking news and A Mountain of Entertainment(TM). The streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME(R), the service's cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME(R) content, including scripted hits and critically acclaimed nonfiction projects and films. This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf, basketball and more. All Paramount+ subscribers have streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis. For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com, and follow @ParamountPlus on social media.



