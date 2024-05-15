Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 15/05/2024

Def Machine Team Up With Mod Diggity & Def Squad On Brand New Music Video "Break Thru"

Hot Songs Around The World

Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
238 entries in 22 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
354 entries in 23 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
188 entries in 5 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
333 entries in 26 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
135 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
60 entries in 23 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
474 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
414 entries in 20 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
194 entries in 22 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
154 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
628 entries in 23 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
60 entries in 25 charts
Def Machine Team Up With Mod Diggity & Def Squad On Brand New Music Video "Break Thru"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DEF MACHINE acts as the bridge between the music of yesterday and today. Through their music, listeners can travel through the way music has evolved while still being able to hold true to the classic sounds people all grew up listening to. Through DEF MACHINE, musicians and producers alike can take their raw talent of mastering the anatomy of instruments, voice, and sound to showcase true art. Their newest releases are the first look into their unreleased album that explores a wide variety of genres; in this case, a fast rap mixed with gospel elements in "Breakthru" and hard-rock rap in "Slam Dance." They have learned from the musicians they love and admire but are now paving their own path and sound.

"Breakthru" takes listeners through a spiritual enlightenment. Feeling that a peak in life is enough of a push to get them through tough times, and taking full advantage of that moment will bring them right where they need to be. There is evil in every corner that people turn in, and seeing others commit their time to that darkness can make listeners feel distraught, but there is always light at the end of the tunnel. Choral backing vocals open the song to celebrate the spiritual awakening, followed by a poetic rap supported with sounds of strings and electric features.

"BreakThru" starts panning down the aisle of a grand cathedral to find MOD Diggidy standing behind the bible. Visuals of sadness, war, and the darken the lyrics but soon change to blue, heavenly skies, and new life as the piano and bass are played inside the holy space.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1701341 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043401718139648 secs