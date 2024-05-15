Watch Cloud Cult's Music Video For New Single; Band Reveals 2024 US Headline Tour





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cloud Cult has returned with a new single and video for "I Am A Force Field". The single comes with news of a US headline tour and some festival shows that kickoff at the end of the summer in Wisconsin at this year's People Fest, where Cloud Cult will be one of the headlining acts.The new single, which Cloud Cult's Craig Minowa shares "...is about facing our anxieties and inner shadows...," is the first taste of music from the band's forthcoming new studio album that is set to be released in August."I Am A Force Field" was written, recorded, and produced by Cloud Cult frontman Craig Minowa in the solitude of a tiny cabin studio on wheels in the middle of the Wisconsin woods. "Being alone in the trees for so long really allowed me to lend an ear to the wild little kid inside of me in ways that I haven't heard in a long time, and I think that little boy really took over this song," shared Minowa. Incorporating the sounds of nature that surrounded him while working on music for the single and new album was extremely important part of bringing the listener into the setting. Minowa adds, "you can hear the creek outside of the recording studio windows on this single as well as most of the album tracks."From that cabin studio, Minowa has been releasing a steady stream of weekly Cloud Cult songs and videos exclusive to its Patreon base, ranking the band as one of the top content creators on the platform. Originally forming in Minnesota, Cloud Cult boasts a rich ten-album history of bucking the mainstream music industry in favor of independently releasing music via their environmentally-conscious record label Earthology Records.Hailed as one of the "Top 10 Green Bands" by Rolling Stone in 2009, the band's philosophical lyrics and alternative-orchestral-folk-rock sound has been lauded by critics as "insane genius" (Pitchfork) and "an invocation of the life force" (New York Times). Cloud Cult began as Craig Minowa's solo studio project after the unexpected loss of his son and has grown to the present day with an evolving lineup of string, brass, and rock musicians. Known for incorporating live painting into their concerts since their inception, the Wall Street Journal labeled Cloud Cult as "pioneers of multimedia artistry." This was highlighted in 2016 with The Seeker album and film - starring Josh Radnor & Alex McKenna - landing on Entertainment Weekly's "Must List," and garnering prestigious awards on the indie film festival circuit as well as with the band's most recent 2022 album Metamorphosis, composed for the Minnesota Orchestra.Cloud Cult will be releasing a waterfall of singles monthly until the full album and tour launch in August. The band is excited to bring the new music into the live arena with the upcoming tour that will have Cloud Cult delivering their unique indie-chamber rock via high energy performances in key cities throughout the US. More dates will be announced for later in the year.Confirmed Cloud Cult US Headline Tour Dates & Festivals:August 9 @ People Fest in Yuba, WIAugust 28 @ The Sinclair in Boston, MAAugust 29 @ Le Poisson Rouge in New York, NYAugust 30 @ World Café Live in Philadelphia, PAAugust 31 @ Summer Entertainment Series in Fairfax, VA September 12 @ Neptune Theatre in Seattle, WA September 13 @ Aladdin Theater in Portland, OR September 28 @ Palace Theater in St. Paul, MN



