NAV Confirms Speculation Of New Album On My Way 2 Rexdale Coming This Summer

Watch the trailer here and stay tuned for further updates on the album. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chart-topping rapper, producer, and XO artist NAV has confirmed speculation surrounding an upcoming album. In an album trailer packed with teasers of featured artists, NAV unveiled the album's title, On My Way 2 Rexdale, paying homage to his roots in Toronto's Rexdale neighborhood.Rumors began circulating when NAV teased the title at Coachella's Sahara stage, sparking online speculation about its nature - whether a single or album.The trailer confirms that On My Way 2 Rexdale, a title conceived by Future as seen in the trailer, is indeed the highly anticipated new album set for release this summer.Watch the trailer here and stay tuned for further updates on the album.



