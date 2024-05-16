Avant-Folk Prodigy Liana Flores Announces Intimate, Spellbinding Debut Album Flower Of The Soul



July 17 - London - Hoxton Hall SOLD OUT New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The British-Brazilian artist Liana Flores announces her debut album, Flower of the soul, which is set for release on June 28th via Verve Records (The Velvet Underground, Astrud Gilberto, Kurt Vile, Arooj Aftab). Blending elements of British folk, classic jazz and Brazilian pop, Flower of the soul is a release that explores transformation in all of its forms and puts a spotlight on a truly singular talent. Alongside the announcement, Liana follows her inaugural Verve single "I wish for the rain", released last month, with the new track "Nightvisions" and an accompanying music video directed by Angela Ricciardi.Flower of the soul is now available to pre-save and pre-order, including a limited edition 'summer berry' colored vinyl available exclusively via @Top40-Charts!Flower of the soul is a truly transportive debut, an album that is a clear statement of artistic intent. Across its runtime, Flores paints vivid pictures of nature, fantasy, love and loss with her crystalline vocals always ensuring that the listener is placed directly into her world.The sound was brought to life by Liana and a group of collaborators including co-producer/mixer Noah Georgeson (Joanna Newsom, Devendra Banhart, Natalia Lafourcade) alongside instrumental collaborators including Chris Bear (Grizzly Bear) on percussion, Brazilian music virtuoso Jaques Morelenbaum (Caetano Veloso, Ryuichi Sakamato), and acclaimed Brazilian musician Tim Bernardes. The album was written and recorded after Flores completed her studies in Zoology at the University of St Andrews.Flores says, "Flower of the soul wanders through many stylistic influences, from sunshine pop, to bossa nova, to 60s psych folk, evoking the changing seasons of life and nature, and the core emotions that persist throughout.""Nightvisions" is emblematic of the sound of the record, with a melody that is subtle yet has immediate staying power. The song is one that Flores regards as her first love song; elaborating on this, she says: "influenced by my favorite gothic romances, 'Nightvisions' uses a vampiric love story to explore the power of love to transform."Growing up in small-town South Norfolk Liana found a love for making music by picking out familiar melodies on an electric keyboard, discovering a knack for playing by ear. Her obsession with bossa nova in her late teens led to her picking up the guitar. She began to combine her widespread musical influences with imaginative lyricism, drawing from nature, fantasy and personal tales. The result led to her song "rises the moon" which reached a huge audience online and led to her signing to Verve & partnering with Fiction. Flower of the soul follows Flores' previous EP's The Water's Fine! and recently.Tracklist:1. Hello again2. Orange-coloured day3. Nightvisions4. Crystalline5. Now and then6. Halfway heart7. "When the sun…"8. I wish for the rain9. Cuckoo10. Butterflies ft. Tim Bernardes11. SlowlyLiana Flores US & UK tour:June 18 - Los Angeles - Barnsdall Gallery Theater SOLD OUTJune 19 - Los Angeles - Scribble SOLD OUTJune 22 - Chicago - Szold Hall (matinee) SOLD OUTJune 22 - Chicago - Szold Hall SOLD OUTJune 27 - New York - Public Records SOLD OUTJuly 02 - London - Rough Trade EastJuly 09 - Bristol - Rough Trade10 July - Nottingham - Rough TradeJuly 16 - Manchester - The Lodge @ Deaf Institute SOLD OUTJuly 17 - London - Hoxton Hall SOLD OUT



