YES - Fragile (Super Deluxe Edition)

* previously unreleased. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Yes's fourth album, Fragile, first reached the American Top 10 in February 1972. Reaching platinum in the U.K. and double platinum in the U.S., the record launched the group to new heights with hits like "Roundabout" and its beloved B-side, "Long Distance Runaround."This summer, Rhino is releasing an extensive reissue of Fragile featuring a newly remastered version of the original album on both CD and vinyl, plus rare and unreleased recordings. A Blu-ray disc completes the collection with Steven Wilson's new mixes, including the album in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA.Fragile (Super Deluxe Edition) will be available on June 28, including four CDs, one LP, and a Blu-ray disc. Renowned audio engineer Bernie Grundman cut lacquers for the set's LP. The music will also be available on digital and streaming platforms on the same day.Ahead of the album's release, an alternate version of "Long Distance Runaround/The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)" is out digitally today.Fragile marked keyboardist Rick Wakeman's debut with Yes, which included Jon Anderson (lead vocals), Chris Squire (bass, vocals), Bill Bruford (drums), and Steve Howe (guitar). After he joined in the summer of 1971, the band recorded nine songs for the album, four group arrangements ("Roundabout"), and five individual compositions, including Anderson's "We Have Heaven" and Howe's instrumental "Mood For A Day."Fragile (Super Deluxe Edition) introduces a new remix of the album and instrumental mixes by Wilson. In addition, two discs of rarities provide a glimpse of the album's creative journey, from early versions of "Roundabout" and "South Side Of The Sky" to unreleased live recordings from the Fragile Tour, including "Long Distance Runaround / The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)."Fragile holds a special place in Yes' history as the first album to feature artwork by English artist Roger Dean, whose style is now synonymous with the band. Music journalist Syd Schwartz describes the deep connection between the two. "Few marriages of sound and vision are as perfectly suited as Yes and Roger Dean - it was like they grabbed the same shooting star simultaneously. The iconic Yes logo was still an album away, but Fragile established a cosmic vibe forever associated with Yes..." Catch Yes co-headlining this summer with Deep Purple performing around the US and Canada. See a full list of dates below.Tour Dates:Aug 14 Hollywood, FL Hardrock LiveAug 15 Tampa, FL Hardrock LiveAug 17 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionAug 19 FT. Worth, TX Dickies ArenaAug 21 Cincinnati, OH PNCAug 22 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amp.Aug 23 Chicago, IL Credit Union Amp.Aug 25 Toronto, ON BudweiserAug 27 Montreal, QC Bell CentreAug 28 Gilford, NH Bank NHAug 30 Camden, NJ Freedom MortgageAug 31 Holmdel, NJ PNC ArtsSept 1 Wantagh, NY Jones BeachSept 3 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthcareSept 4 Saratoga Springs, NY BroadviewSept 6 Bethel Woods, NY Bethel WoodsSept 7 Bristow, VA Jiffy LubeSept 8 Scranton, PA MontageFragile (Super Deluxe Edition) CD Track Listing:Disc One: Original Album Remastered1. "Roundabout"2. "Cans And Brahms"3. "We Have Heaven"4. "South Side Of The Sky"5. "Five Per Cent For Nothing"6. "Long Distance Runaround"7. "The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)"8. "Mood For A Day"9. "Heart Of The Sunrise"Disc Two: Remixes & Instrumentals2024 Remixes1. "Roundabout"2. "Cans And Brahms"3. "We Have Heaven"4. "South Side Of The Sky"5. "Five Per Cent For Nothing"6. "Long Distance Runaround"7. "The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)"8. "Mood For A Day"9. "Heart Of The Sunrise"10. "We Have Heaven" (Reprise)2024 Instrumental Mixes11. "Roundabout"12. "We Have Heaven"13. "South Side Of The Sky"14. "Long Distance Runaround"15. "The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)"16. "Heart Of The Sunrise"17. "We Have Heaven" (Reprise)Disc Three: Rarities1. "Roundabout" - U.S. Single Edit2. "Long Distance Runaround" - U.S. Single Edit3. "All Fighters Past" - Steven Wilson Mix4. "South Side Of The Sky" - Early Take5. "Roundabout" - Rehearsal Take/Early Mix6. "Mood For Another Day"7. "We Have Heaven" - Full Version (Steven Wilson Mix)8. "South Side Of The Sky" - Early Version (Steven Wilson Mix)9. "Long Distance Runaround" (Steven Wilson Edit) *10. "Heart Of The Sunrise" (Steven Wilson Edit) *11. " America 12. "Roundabout" - Early Rough Mix13. "We Have Heaven" - Acapella (Steven Wilson Mix)Disc Four: More Rarities & Live1. "Five Per Cent For Nothing" - Alternate Version *2. "Heart Of The Sunrise" - Alternate Version *3. "Long Distance Runaround/The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)"- Alternate Version *4. "The Dean"5. " America " - Instrumental *Live at the Academy of Music, NYC (2/19/72)6. "Long Distance Runaround / The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)" *7. "Perpetual Change" *8. "Yours Is No Disgrace" *Blu-ray2024 Steven Wilson Dolby Atmos Mix2024 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA2024 Stereo Remix2024 Stereo Remaster2024 Instrumental MixTracklist:1. "Roundabout"2. "Cans And Brahms"3. "We Have Heaven"4. "South Side Of The Sky"5. "Five Per Cent For Nothing"6. "Long Distance Runaround"7. "The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)"8. "Mood For A Day"9. "Heart Of The Sunrise"10. "We Have Heaven" (Reprise)11. " America FragileLP OneSide One1. "Roundabout"2. "Cans And Brahms"3. "We Have Heaven"4. "South Side Of The Sky"Side Two1. "Five Per Cent For Nothing"2. "Long Distance Runaround"3. "The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)"4. "Mood For A Day"5. "Heart Of The Sunrise"* previously unreleased.



