Alisa Amador Celebrates Life's Uncertainties With An Assist From Madison Cunningham On New Single "Heartless Author"

*Supporting Lake Street Dive New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Boston-based bilingual singer-songwriter Alisa Amador has shared a new single, "Heartless Author" featuring Grammy winner Madison Cunningham. Co-written with Amador's twin brother Zia, the track makes peace with the unknown in an effort to be kinder to the face in the mirror. "Today the writer in my head took a break," Amador and Cunningham sing in harmony on the chorus. "In came a heartless author that I couldn't shake." The song features Amador (co-producer) and Cunningham on guitar, Jay Bellerose on drums, Tyler Chester (co-producer) on keys and Anna Butterss on bass."I love this song," says Amador of the track, which was one of the first songs she wrote for her debut record. "I love it because it acknowledges all of the uncertainties and pain of life, and it shines compassion on all of it.""Alisa has so much poise, playfulness and honesty in her writing, with the most velvet voice," Cunningham says of the collaboration. "I loved getting to sing and play guitar on this song."Today, Amador has announced support slots for Lake Street Dive this summer - Asbury Park (June 14), Lafayette, NY (July 7) and Cleveland, OH (July 9). Other announced tour dates for Amador include Carnegie Hall's Citywide concert series (July 10), Blissfest (July 13), Rocky Mountain Folks Fest (August 9), Arcadia Folk Fest (August 23) and more. Please find all announced upcoming dates below, and stay tuned for album release tour dates to come.Born to a pair of Latin folk artists, Amador made history with the first Spanish-language song to win the NPR Tiny Desk Contest. And now she emerges with her debut full-length album Multitudes, set for release on June 7, 2024 via Thirty Tigers. The 12-song collection is a bold, captivating self-portrait that serves not only as a testament to how far she has come (she's performed with everyone from Hozier to Brandi Carlile to Maggie Rogers), but also as a celebration of where she comes from (her roots span Puerto Rico, New Mexico, Argentina, and New England). The album is co-produced by Amador, multi-Grammy nominee Tyler Chester and Daniel Radin and features recent Grammy Award winners Gaby Moreno and fellow NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Quinn Christopherson, in addition to Madison Cunningham.Amador's previous album single "Love Hate Song" was featured in Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need To Know" roundup. The single was also highlighted by TIDAL RISING and on VEVO's " Indie Pop" playlist. Watch the official "Love Hate Song" music video HERE.Alisa Amador Announced Tour DatesJune 14 - Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ*June 29 - Waldo Theatre - Waldoboro, MEJuly 7 - Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards - Lafayette, NY*July 9 - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic - Cleveland, OH*July 10 - Carnegie Hall Citywide @ Madison Square Park - New York, NYJuly 11 - Norman Bird Sanctuary - Middletown, RIJuly 13-14 - Blissfest - Harbor Springs, MIJuly 18 - Payomet Performing Arts Center - North Truro, MAAugust 9 - Rocky Mountain Folks Festival - Lyons, COAugust 23 - Arcadia Folk Festival - Easthampton, MA*Supporting Lake Street Dive



