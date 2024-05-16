Milton + Esperanza Out August 9 (Concord Records)



Listen to "Outubro" Here: https://found.ee/Milton-esperanza

Watch Album Trailer Here: https://found.ee/Me_AlbumTrailer



Milton Nascimento is a once-in-a-generation talent, the pride of Brazil and beloved across the globe. The Brazilian pop vocalist Elis



Nascimento's music has influenced generations of talents; including a young spalding, who first heard his music while hosting a dinner party with Brazilian friends. One of her guests put on Native Dancer, Nascimento's 1975 collaboration with saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter. "I get chills even thinking about it," she says. It was a life-changing moment: "Ninety percent of things I write, I'm thinking of him. I'm thinking of his voice. I'm imagining singing it with him. He's a very present part of my creative imagination."



A dream that spalding never would have expected to come true, they met in Brazil and a friendship was formed (thanks in part to an introduction made by Herbie Hancock). Their first collaboration would be on spalding's 2010 release Chamber







"Outubro," originally from 1969 and released on Courage, is the oldest song of Nascimento's on



spalding originals on the album include the exuberant "Wings for the Thought Bird" and "Get It By Now," fresh additions to her ever-evolving catalog of dextrous work that both challenges and delights. Mystic interludes capture Nascimento and spalding in conversation, and on the opening track, sharing a deep joyful laugh that sets the tone for this celebratory album. It concludes with an expansive 9-minute take on Wayne Shorter's "When You Dream," from his 1985 release Atlantis. Featuring his wife Carolina Shorter, it's a powerful and emotional bookend to a project that sought inspiration in connecting with our elders, as well as a way to honor Shorter, spalding's mentor and collaborator who passed away in 2021.







spalding has also just announced her first major tour since 2019 with dates scheduled throughout 2024, as well as a 12-night residency at the Blue Note in New York City in February and March of 2025. Nascimento and spalding don't currently plan on doing a tour to support the record; these performances feature esperanza with her band. Tickets are on sale now, see below for the full itinerary.



Pre-order: https://found.ee/Milton-esperanza

Official Artist Store (limited edition vinyl): https://found.ee/Esperanza_StoreHome

Shore Fire client page: https://shorefire.com/roster/esperanza-spalding

﻿esperanza website: esperanzaspalding.com



Track List:

the music was there

Cais

Late September

Outubro

A Day in the Life

Interlude for Saci

Saci (featuring Guinga)

Wings for the Thought Bird (featuring Elena Pinderhughes and Orquestra Ouro Preto)

The Way You Are

Earth Song (featuring Dianne Reeves)

Morro Velho (featuring Orquestra Ouro Preto)

Saudade Dos Aviões Da Panair (Conversando No Bar) (featuring Lianne La Havas,

Um Vento Passou (para Paul Simon) (featuring Paul Simon)

Get It By Now

outra planeta

When You



2024 U.S. esperanza spalding Tour Dates

5/26 - Columbus, OH - Ohio

6/1 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

6/2 - Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre Center

6/3 - Camden, NJ - Wiggins Waterfront Park

8/1 - Los Angeles, CA - Luckman Theatre

8/2 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

8/3 - Portland, OR - Vanport Jazz Festival

8/4 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

8/9 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theater

8/10 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

9/13 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

9/14 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

9/15 - St. Louis, MO -

9/16 - Skokie, IL - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI - Marcus Performing Arts Center

11/13 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

11/14 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

11/15 - Stillwater, OK - The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts

