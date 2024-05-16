LA-Based Alt Rock Group Hardcastle Announce Debut EP 'Circuit' With Legendary Producer Rob Cavallo Due 9/13





6. Down New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles-based alternative rock group HARDCASTLE blend compelling melodies, introspective lyrics, and passion to create a sound that speaks to everyone. Originally formed in Nashville in 2018 by vocalist/guitarist Graham Laderman, HARDCASTLE broke onto the scene with a sold-out opening tour with The Band Camino and the groundbreaking track "Mundane" which has garnered over 5.6 million streams to date. The band disbanded due to the impact of Covid in 2020 and was reformed by LADERMAN in Los Angeles with a refreshed line-up including bassist Noah Christian, drummer Jason Puma, and guitarist Raul 'Perro' Murillo.HARDCASTLE are excited to announce their new EP CIRCUIT will be released on September 13 via MNRK. Following Graham's move to LA, he was introduced to Oscar, Golden Globe and multiple Grammy-Award winning producer/manager Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Goo Goo Dolls, My Chemical Romance) and manager Lisa Cavallo who signed him to their management firm, Done Deal Management (ONE OK ROCK). CIRCUIT was produced by Rob, who enlisted guitarist Tim Pierce (Shinedown, Bon Jovi) to record on some of the EP's tracks before it was sent for mixing by Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons) and mastering by Howie Weinberg (U2, Smashing Pumpkins). Diving into themes such as mental health, toxicity, and self-discovery, the record explores Graham's journey of transformation, healing, and an ever-present love of music.HARDCASTLE will release the EP's debut track, the emotionally gripping and sonically massive "Hostage," this Friday, May 17 across all digital platforms. The band have today, May 15, revealed its riveting performance-based music video exclusively via YouTube."'Circuit' is the culmination of over 10 years of trying to find myself," shares Graham. "What started as an ember became a roaring flame as I found my way back to my love of music. Getting to work with Rob Cavallo, Tim Pierce, Mark Needham, and my friends to create something I feel wholly represented by is beyond a dream come true. I'll let the record play now and the music can speak for itself…""I loved working with Graham, his enthusiasm and smarts in the rock genre are second to none," praises Rob Cavallo. "I look forward to seeing the reaction from fans!""Hostage was in a way the first song I wrote (with Whakaio Taahi and Davis Naish) that opened the doors for this EP," says Graham. "It was me saying 'I'm not going to people please anymore, I'm going to say what I want and ignore the voice in my head that tells me I'm not good enough or that what I'm doing is worthless.' It's my experience of breaking out of the cage I had made from inherited and self-imposed beliefs that held me captive, stifling and trapping my identity within."HARDCASTLE will celebrate the release of "Hostage" with a hometown show at Genghis Cohen on May 22 with special guest Levi Evans. Tickets for the 18+ show are on-sale now.CIRCUIT Track Listing:1. Hostage2. Space Case3. Circuit4. No Resolve5. Paranoiac6. Down



