Kate Nash Reaches Her Wits' End In 'My Bile,' North American Tour Announced



It is the latest release from her anticipated album 9 Sad Symphonies (June 21, Kill Rock Stars). Kate has also announced a fall tour that will take her across the United States and into Canada, with stops in New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 17.



Kate on the new single: "'My Bile' is about being at your wits' end and having nothing left to give to society's expectation of you, and I guess reassessing past behaviors and current priorities. You know you're on empty when you're spewing up bile. I've realized I need more reserves for myself. I'm at a point in my life where I want to say 'no' to things and 'no' to people. And I'm in my mid 30's, so if I don't do that I end up with an injury or a migraine.



At this point I'm confident that I'm a hardworking and compassionate person, so I trust my instincts when I want to tell someone to shut up or f*ck off. I've also worked hard on biting my tongue, so if the instinct is there I allow myself to trust it. Whenever I regret something it's usually because I didn't listen to my instincts sooner." She continues, "After all the s and abhorrent behaviors I've seen over the years, I've realized that it does take a toll on your self-worth if you don't have strict boundaries. Life throws surprises at you too, so you have to accept you can't control all of it, but not everyone's invited to my birthday party anymore. If I've got cake, I'm saving slices for the best, not for the masses."



On the tour: "I'm so excited to be coming back to North



Kate's first release with a label in over a decade, 9 Sad Symphonies, moves away from her more ragey recent output and instead finds inspiration in old Hollywood and vintage musicals. The album is filled with lush string arrangements, like on the whimsical curtain raiser "Millions Of Heartbeats," accompanying her scene-stealing turns of phrase, like in the tongue-in-cheek follow-up single "Space Odyssey 2001." With Kate's razor-sharp lyrical observations driving these 10 enchanting songs, the album emerges as a deeply layered quest to find beauty in a chaotic world.



Since first appearing in 2007 with her explosive debut Made Of Bricks, Kate's career has been marked by her fearless, unapologetic approach to storytelling. The multi-platinum-selling artist and actress continues to push boundaries across creative platforms, from her acclaimed role in Netflix's mega-hit series GLOW to her award-winning documentary, Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl. Last year, she starred in the musical Only Gold, which she co-created with Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler. With each project, Kate invites her fans to join her on a journey of self-discovery and transformation, creating a bond that transcends music alone.



2024 North American Tour Dates:

October 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

October 11 - Washington DC @

October 12 - New York, NY @ Racket

October 15 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

October 17 - Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques

October 18 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

October 19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

October 20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable

October 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October 23 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

October 24 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

October 26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

October 27 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

October 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

October 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

November 1 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

November 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

November 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel



9 Sad Symphonies Tracklist:

1. Millions Of Heartbeats

2. Misery

3. Wasteman

4. Abandoned

5. Horsie

6. My Bile

7. These Feelings

8. Space Odyssey 2001

9. Ray

