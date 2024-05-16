Tindersticks Announce New Album Soft Tissue Out September 13, 2024





A tangible sense of mutual curiosity propels the five members of Tindersticks to fresh territory on Soft Tissue, their 14th studio album. Previously, on No Treasure but Hope (2019), these mavens of mood and beauty had embraced a kind of dusky, live-sounding naturalism, followed by the bracingly executed experimental left-turns of 2021's Distractions. As resilient and flexible as its title suggests, Soft Tissue connects and exceeds those extremes, drawing new life from the contrasts and convergences of its tight, intuitive songs and restless details. Nurtured into being by the band and their collaborators as a kind of open "conversation," the result is the sound of a band inspired by a fervent shared desire - and capacity - to surprise themselves.



About Soft Tissue, Staples adds: "'Baby I was falling, but the shit that I was falling through. Thought it was just the world rising.' These are the opening lines of the album, it seems all the songs on 'Soft Tissue' inhabit this confusion somehow - despairing at the destruction, suspecting you are responsible.



Musically, it seemed that since 2016's 'The Waiting Room', the band's output had been reactionary. The last two tindersticks have been so opposed to each other - 2019's 'No Treasure But Hope' was an extremely naturalistic recording process - due in part as a reaction to the previous few years of experimental projects (High Life, Minute Bodies) and in turn as a reaction to this purity 2021's 'Distractions' became one of the bands most dense, experimental albums.



It felt like time to stop lurching to these extremes and to find a way to marry the rigor of the songwriting and the joy of the band playing together with a more hard-nosed experimental approach."



No Treasure But Hope and Distractions affirmed the band's readiness to stretch themselves, to live and breathe inside their music. More recently, two 2023 France shows devoted to their hugely varied 10-film work with Denis upheld the band's adaptable determination to actively pursue ever-bigger challenges. Says Stuart: "It's about being more demanding, more ambitious, and then coming out the other end of it feeling as though you've achieved something."



1) New World

2) Don't Walk, Run

3) Nancy

4) Falling, The Light

5) Always a Stranger

6) The Secret of Breathing

7) Turned My Back

8) Soon to be April



09.30 - CZ Prague - Hybernia Theatre

10.02 - AT Vienna - Akzent

10.03 - AT Vienna - Akzent

10.04 - AT Vienna - Akzent

10.05 - DE Munich - Prinzregententheater

10.06 - DE Leipzig - Schauspielhaus

10.07 - DE Berlin - Theater des Westens

10.09 - SE Stockholm - Göta Lejon

10.10 - NO Oslo - Centrum Scene

10.11 - DK Gothenburg - Pustervik

10.12 - DK Copenhagen - Konservatoriets Koncertsal

10.13 - DE Hamburg - Kampnagel

10.15 - NL Eindhoven - Muziekgebouw

10.16 - NL Utrecht - Tivoli

10.17 - BE Brussels - Cirque Royale

10.21 - UK Brighton - Dome

10.23 - UK Manchester - New Century

10.24 - UK Bristol - Beacon

10.25 - UK Birmingham - Town Hall

10.27 - UK Glasgow - Pavillion theatre

10.29 - ISL Reykjavik - Háskólabíó

11.02 - GR Athens - Christmas Theatre

11.04 - ES Madrid - Colliseum

11.06 - ES Barcelona - Palau de la Musica

11.08 - PT Covilhã - Teatro Municipal da Covilhã

11.09 - PT Leiria - Teatro José Lúcio Da Silva

11.10 - PT Aveiro - Teatro Aveirense

11.11 - PT Porto - Casa da Música

11.12 - PT Lisbon - Aula Magna

11.15 - FR Biarritz - L'Atabal

11.16 - FR Toulouse - Halle aux Grains

11.17 - FR Lyon - L'Opera

11.18 - FR Annecy - Bonlieu

11.20 - FR Merignac - Le Pin Galant

11.21 - FR La Rochelle - L'Espace Encan

11.23 - FR Cherbourg - Le Trident

11.26 - FR Rouen - L'Opera

11.27 - FR Nantes - Le Lieu Unique

11.28 - FR Nantes - Le Lieu Unique

11.29 - FR Rennes - Le Théâtre

11.30 - FR Brest - Quartz



03.07 - DK arhus - Musik Huset

03.09 - DE Dortmund - Konzerthaus

03.10 - BE Antwerp -

03.11 - NL Amsterdam - Le Carré

03.12 - FR Paris - Salle Pleyel

03.14 - UK Glasgow - Pavilion Theatre

03.15 - IRL Dublin - 3Olympia

