KT Tunstall To Receive An Ivor Novello Award For Outstanding Song Collection

The Ivors Academy has today announced that KT Tunstall
is set to receive an Ivor Novello Award in the Outstanding Song Collection with PRS for Music
category, recognising the Scottish musician's creative trail across a 20-year career, marked by her exceptional ability as a songwriter. KT Tunstall
will receive the award at The Ivors with Amazon Music
which takes place at Grosvenor House, London, one week from today on Thursday
23rd May 2024.
It's been 20 years since KT Tunstall
burst onto the music scene with her multi-platinum debut, Eye to the Telescope, which spawned the global hits "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" and "Suddenly I See
" - with the latter track claiming the Ivor Novello for Best Song Musically and Lyrically in 2006.
Since then, KT Tunstall
has released eight studio albums, including 2023's collaborative album with Suzi Quatro, Face to Face, further establishing her ability as a songwriter with a singular knack for balancing introspective folk and propulsive rock. She has also written music for film soundtracks as well as musical theatre, including the highly anticipated stage adaptation of the 1995 movie, Clueless. In her long and stellar career KT has collaborated on record and on stage with the likes of Chrissie Hynde, Shawn Colvin, King Creosote, Seasick Steve, Jools Holland, Chris Difford, Simple
Minds, Daryl Hall
and many others, most recently Roger
Daltrey.
KT Tunstall
said: "My relationship with the Ivor Novello Awards began 18 years ago in 2006, with "Suddenly I See
" winning Best Song Musically and Lyrically. My statuette has remained the most meaningful of awards to me and coming full circle to receive this Outstanding Song Collection award feels like such a gesture of appreciation towards my work since then."
KT Tunstall
becomes the fifty-eighth songwriter to receive the honour, following in the footsteps of the likes of the likes of John Deacon, Brian May, Freddie Mercury
and Roger
Taylor (Queen), Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jnr and The Edge (U2), Philip Cunningham, Gillian Gilbert, Peter
Hook, Stephen Morris and Bernard Sumner (New Order), Nick Banks, Jarvis Cocker, Candida Doyle, Steve Mackey, Russell Senior and Mark Webber (Pulp), Noel Gallagher, Steve Winwood
and KAMILLE - who won the award in 2023.
Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy said: "KT Tunstall's songwriting craft and achievements have impressed and evolved continuously throughout her music career. Eighteen years after her first win, it's a privilege to welcome KT back to The Ivors and present this highly deserved Ivor Novello Award."
To commemorate the honour, an unheard, Amazon Music
Demo of KT Tunstall's iconic track "Suddenly I See
" is being released exclusively via Amazon Music. Amazon Music
Demos offer fans the opportunity to exclusively hear demo or work tapes of popular songs, before the songs became well known hits, offering a rare insight into the creative process behind the music. The Amazon Music
Demo of "Suddenly I See
" was recorded by KT Tunstall
alone at home in her basement flat 20 years ago, and spawned the hit track that still resonates two decades on.
This year, Amazon Music
will continue to put songwriters behind the music in front of the mic as they curate and amplify exclusive content and livestream behind-the-scenes from the awards ceremony on the global Amazon Music
channel on Twitch. Tune in to watch here.
PRS for Music
sponsors the Outstanding Song Collection category, and celebrates its 110th anniversary this year. PRS have supported The Ivors as a sponsor since its inception in 1956. Formed in 1914 by music creators to protect and grow the value of their rights in an ever-changing world, it ensures the collection and distribution of royalties to songwriters and composers whenever their musical compositions and songs are played, broadcast, or performed.
As well as recognising KT Tunstall, Ivor Novello Awards will also be presented for Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music, Visionary Award with Amazon Music, Special International Award, Outstanding Contribution to British Music, and Academy Fellowship - set to be awarded to Bruce Springsteen. The Ivors will also recognise and celebrate outstanding songwriters and composers across eight nominated categories.