Azealia Banks Adds Extra London Date To Her Biggest Ever UK Tour

www.tiktok.com/@azealia.tiktok New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Due to mammoth public demand, Azealia Banks announces a second London date, plus a venue upgrade in Glasgow, ahead of her 'Back To The Union Jack' UK tour this September - her biggest ever UK tour and first time back to the UK in over 5-years!Added date: O2 Academy Brixton 13 September 2024Tickets On Sale Now https://myticket.co.uk/artists/azealiabanksGlobally renowned for her bold, uncompromising kick-arse approach, US rapper/singer/song-writer, Azealia Banks, responds to public demand as she today announces a second London date to her UK tour this autumn; now kicking off her tour a day earlier than planned at Brixton's O2 Academy on Friday 13 September. Her first time back to the UK in 5-years, and her biggest UK tour to date, the highly anticipated 'Back To The Union Jack Tour' sees Azealia perform live across x8 UK dates including Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, x2 dates in London, plus a venue upgrade in Glasgow to the O2 Academy, releasing increased tickets for the Glasgow date. Tickets on sale now: https://myticket.co.uk/artists/azealiabanksAs well known for her music as her propensity for the provocative, Azealia Banks makes genre-noncompliant tracks that bend rap, house, indie, and whichever other styles she approaches around her uncompromising star presence. She broke through in 2012 with her amped-up track '212' while still unsigned. Her debut album, Broke with Expensive Taste, arrived in 2014, and Banks continued down a chaotic path of public relations while consistently delivering artistically bold mixtapes and attention-grabbing singles like 2021's 'Fuck Him All Night' and 2023's 'Dilemma'.It's been five years since this force of nature stormed UK shores, and she's back with her biggest ever UK tour to date, kicking off early with an added London date - Azealia Banks is flying the flag and her 'Back To The Union Jack Tour' is one not to be missed!Tour dates:13/09/2024 London Brixton O2 Academy14/09/2024 London Brixton O2 Academy15/09/2024 Bristol Bristol O2 Academy17/09/2024 Leeds Stylus18/09/2024 Glasgow Glasgow O2 Academy20/09/2024 Birmingham O2 Institute21/09/2024 Liverpool Mountford Hall22/09/2025 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehousewww.instagram.com/azealiabanksforeverwww.facebook.com/azealiabanksmusicwww.tiktok.com/@azealia.tiktok



