d4vd Releases High-Octane Music Video For "Feel It (From The Original Series Invincible)"



Directed by Nick Walker, the new music video for the funk-riddled, Billboard Hot 100 charting track perfectly aligns with the superheroic elements of the animated series, following d4vd as he fends off an attacker in a sprawling fight scene filled with action-packed stunt work highlighting d4vd's impressive parkour abilities. Moving swiftly from the suburban streets to a subway car to a retro-decorated apartment, the video is riddled with easter eggs that integrate d4vd into the greater Invincible Cinematic Universe, including series posters, newspaper callouts, and his signature white long-stemmed roses.



d4vd shares on the video: "When in the process of making the music video, my good friend Nick Walker (director) and I knew we wanted to do something much different than my usual music video aesthetic. We decided to incorporate my skills in martial arts and gymnastics to pay homage to the action packed animated show Invincible, which I wrote the song 'Feel It' for. It felt very full circle."



d4vd's been on a roll in 2024. Earlier this year, he announced his summer headline "My House is Not a Home" Tour which kicks off in Toronto on June 5th and make stops in major international markets including New York, Los Angeles (a third show added and sold-out from high demand), London, Paris, and more, before wrapping in



d4vd released his previous single "My House Is Not A Home" in March, a poignant, alternative ballad of loneliness—a story of leaving home, moving to Los Angeles, and a strained relationship finally falling apart. It showcases his writerly eye for detail, with some of his most personal and vivid lyrics yet, and also his remarkable vocal range; he climbs to the very top of his register, singing in a falsetto that stops the listener in their tracks. The accompanying music video, directed by close collaborator Raheem Powell (@RAHEEMISBLIND), sees d4vd leaving the past behind as he strolls through a worn-in yet empty house, haunted by childhood trinkets & photographs that seemingly once teemed with life and joy.



Earlier this year, d4vd released his two-pack single "Withering" which included new songs "Leave Her" and "2016." Both tracks saw d4vd lean into his pop-rock sensibilities, and upon release received acclaim from the likes of Hypebeast, BET, UPROXX, Top40-Charts, and many more.



d4vd kicked off 2024 following a monumental year that saw him soar to new heights. His career-defining single "

Stay tuned for more news on d4vd soon.



UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Saturday, May 25: Boston, MA - Boston Music Festival

Wednesday, June 5: Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Friday, June 7: Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts - SOLD OUT

Saturday, June 8: Queens, NY - The Governors Ball Music Festival 2024

Tuesday, June 11: New York, NY - Irving Plaza - SOLD OUT

Wednesday, June 12: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

Friday, June 14: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Saturday, June 15: Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

Tuesday, June 18: Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

Wednesday, June 19: Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

Friday, June 21: Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Saturday, June 22: Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot - SOLD OUT

Tuesday, June 25: San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Thursday, June 27: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT

Friday, June 28: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT

Saturday, June 29: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT

Sunday, July 7: London, UK - KOKO - SOLD OUT

Tuesday, July 9: Dublin, IE - The Academy - SOLD OUT

Wednesday, July 10: Manchester, UK - Academy 2 - SOLD OUT

Thursday, July 11: Paris, FR - Le Trabendo - SOLD OUT

Saturday, July 13: Cologne, DE - GLORIA - SOLD OUT

Sunday, July 14: Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg - SOLD OUT

Tuesday, July 16: Berlin, DE - Metropol

Wednesday, July 17: Milan, IT - Circolo

Thursday, August 1 - Sunday, August 4: Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Festival



