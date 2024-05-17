Chance The Rapper Enlists DJ Premier & Graffiti Artist Slang For New Single Drop "Together"





Chance has been carefully curating all aspects of his Star Line project, alongside its interdisciplinary companion, Star Line Gallery. This unique project seamlessly blends the realms of art, music, and cinematography, presenting a collection of collaborative works with esteemed fine artists from The Continent and The Diaspora. The resulting pieces redefine the notion of 'album art' and are compelling conversations and meditations on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chance the Rapper, the renowned artist known for his innovative approach to music and storytelling, has once again captured hearts with his latest release, "Together." Produced by the legendary DJ Premier, this soul-stirring track both celebrates the home-front while also presenting a rallying cry to protect it. The self-directed visual centers on lyrics of reminiscence and pride, against a backdrop of vintage personal home video and archival footage from community-led political movements through history. Nostalgic footage of Block club parties, barbecues, and Black Panther rallies contextualize the varying nature of Black communal spaces. While the first verse works to highlight the community built with the home, the second verse looks outwardly, toward the importance of organizing with those in your neighborhood. Housing Justice, displacement, and gentrification are alluded to throughout the record and Chance explicitly calls for a community benefits agreement from former President Barack Obama in the development of the new Presidential Library in the residential neighborhood of South Shore in Chicago, Il."'Together' is really a call to action for Housing Justice in Chicago and abroad. It's one of the key themes of the Star Line project, and for this song I wanted to try to paint that point with nostalgia rather than trauma. Losing granny's house is a fear and reality a lot of us deal with and instead of lingering on the negatives of that reality I wanted to highlight why those spaces are so important: they're where we build memories, move family when they need somewhere to stay, raise our kids, do hospice. All of it," states Chance the Rapper.Earlier this week, Chance performed the newly released song live on Season 25 of 'The Voice' for an estimated audience of 4.7 Million viewers. The exclusive performance was a mesmerizing display of Chance's artistry and passion for connecting with audiences through his music.Chance recently shared a new Kill Bill Volume 2-inspired music video "Buried Alive," a track delving into themes of self-discovery, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of freedom. Fused with afro-futurism, the music video echoes his signature blend of introspection and infectious energy.Chance has been carefully curating all aspects of his Star Line project, alongside its interdisciplinary companion, Star Line Gallery. This unique project seamlessly blends the realms of art, music, and cinematography, presenting a collection of collaborative works with esteemed fine artists from The Continent and The Diaspora. The resulting pieces redefine the notion of 'album art' and are compelling conversations and meditations on Black life. Star Line Gallery works "Child of God" (collaboration with Gabonese artist and painter Naïla Opiangah), "A Bar About A Bar" (collaboration with Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington and filmmaker Troy Gueno), "The Highs & The Lows" feat. Joey Bada$$ (collaboration with Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga), and "YAH Know" (collaboration with Chicago-based visual artist Mía Lee) have been showcased at art institutions around the world including Expo Chicago, Art Basel, Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Art Institute of Chicago, and Los Angeles' Museum Of Contemporary Art (MOCA).



