Karen Harding's "Invisible Stranger" Is Set To Be Released On May 17, 2024

Mark your calendars and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Karen Harding's new single, "Invisible Stranger" is set to be released on Friday, 17th May 2024, as the fourth single from her eagerly anticipated album "Behind The Mask."Emotionally charged, Karen recalls that common feeling when one is convinced that someone is waving, looking or smiling directly them, only to discover that it is directed at the person standing directly behind them.In Invisible Stranger, Harding deftly dramatizes the familiar moment of feeling the warmth of acknowledgment, only to realise it's for another, not for oneself. Karen, teamed with the mesmerising sounds of the keys from the piano and richly layered vocals, she sings with an amalgamation of a soulful bluesy essence and a style of pop's signature.Invisible Stranger comes on the heels of the talented production of Daniel Nieberg, bringing to life Karen's introspective lyrics and songwriting, written back in the 2021 Covid Lockdowns in Melbourne. Karen Harding entered Melbourne, Australia's vibrant music scene when she released her debut single "I Didn't Realise," released May 2021. Since then she has explored uncharted sonic waters by teaming up with artists and producers internationally.Notable awards earned by Karen in recent years include winning the 2021 Bendigo Bank-sponsored Radio Eastern Songwriter Talent Show; being nominated as a Top Ten Winner at World Songwriting Awards in September 2021 and Best International Artist at Crags Radio Independent Artist Awards held February 2022.Through her music, Karen Harding invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery and introspection. Her songs showcase her ability to delve into the complexities of human emotion while offering solace and understanding through her moving lyrics and distinct musical style.Mark your calendars and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Karen Harding's latest single, "Invisible Stranger."



