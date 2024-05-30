Singer/Songwriter Pete Muller Releases New Album 'More Time'





10/23/24 - Cleveland, OH - The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pianist / Singer-songwriter Pete Muller has released his highly anticipated new album More Time, today via Two Truths Music. To mark the occasion, Consequence has premiered Muller's incredibly catchy new song "And (Hold On)." Muller will be performing across the country in support of the new project with stops including; Saratoga Springs, New York City, Philadelphia, Ann Arbor, and Cleveland with more to be announced. The album has been warmly received by a wide variety of press outlets such as Aquarian Weekly, Q Magazine, Rock and Roll Globe, Santa Barbara Independent, among others. More Time was recorded in Memphis with renowned producer/engineer Matt Ross-Spang (Margo Price, Old Crow Medicine Show.)"And (Hold On)" is the opening track on More Time setting the tone for the whole album with its bouncing Fender Rhodes riff and toe tapping rhythm, the track is ridiculously catchy. Muller recently told Consequence, "The song was inspired by the conflict between being an artist and also being a good husband/father. Instead of picking one or the other, I choose to go for both: Hold on to what you want AND hold on to what you got."Muller is eager for fans to view the fun video clip that accompanies the track. He said, "For the music video, we rented a classic red 1969 Buick Skylark convertible that I drove back and forth on a windy mountain road above Santa Barbara a total of 26 times. Each trip had different passengers, including bandmates, friends, and my daughter (with her friends). Chris Morgan made a great video cutting back and forth between the rides. It makes me smile every time I watch it."Recorded in Memphis with Ross-Spang, More Time marks a dramatic leap forward for Muller. Where his previous work leaned more towards folk and roots, More Time is a harder edged, more soulful recording, a shift due to Muller's evolution as an artist and to the all-star band Ross-Spang assembled for the sessions, including celebrated bassist Dave Smith (Al Green, Wilson Pickett), famed Texas guitarist Will Sexton (Joe Ely, Roky Erickson), Memphis organist Rick Steff (Lucero, Cat Power), longtime Wilco drummer Ken Coomer, and a host of local legend horn players and background vocalists."I was immediately drawn to the passion Pete brings to every performance," says Ross-Spang, who encouraged Muller to embrace a relaxed, grittier approach in the studio built around live takes and free-flowing improvisation without the rigid constraints of a click track. "Joy truly abounds in his music, and working with Pete reinforced those same feelings in me."Joy is palpable throughout the songs on More Time and Muller endeavors to share that with audiences this summer as he performs his new album as well as selections from his earlier releases.More Time Tracklist:01) And (Hold On)02) Best Of Her03) Turn Away04) See You Shine05) Road Ballad06) More Time07) Enjoy it While We Can08) The Soldier and the Angel09) Walk on Water10) Run Out of Love Ft. Lisa LoebPete Muller Tour Dates:05/30/24- Santa Barbara, CA - SOhO Music Club (Benefit Concert for Mission Scholars)07/05/24 - Hatfield, MA - Blackbird Vineyards (Opening for Livingston Taylor)07/06/24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena (Opening for Livingston Taylor)07/10/24 - New York, NY- Joe's Pub (Record Release Party)08/16-18 - Philadelphia, PA - Philly Folk Festival09/19/24 - Calgary, CA - Calgary Folk Club (with Susan Wener)10/22/24 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark10/23/24 - Cleveland, OH - The Music Box (supporting Hey Monea)



