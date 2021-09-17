Ashley Monroe Releases Official Video For New Single "Risen Road"

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Ashley Monroe released a new single "Risen Road." The song was co-produced by Monroe and GRAMMY-winner Gena Johnson, and co-written with her close collaborators Waylon Payne and Brendan Benson.

About the song, Monroe explains: "I wrote 'Risen Road' in 2015 with two of my favorite people (and amazing artists) Waylon Payne and Brendan Benson. I wanted to paint an honest picture of what my life was like growing up in East Tennessee. The real life details are the truth and part of my story - lovin' pain pills and lovin' Jesus - and making it out alive on the other side."

"Risen Road" finds Monroe amidst a burst of creative energy, following the March release of a cover of Fred Eaglesmith's "I Like Trains" and her late 2023 single "Over Everything" which Billboard called "Airy, understated and clear-eyed, the song is lifted by the quiet assuredness in Monroe's vocal." Monroe's recent work has been met with praise by American Songwriter, CMT, Stereogum, and People Magazine, who interviewed Monroe about her musical "fresh start."

Last month, Monroe performed her first headline show in Nashville since 2015, and just recently announced she will be performing at AmericanaFest 2024 following a UK tour supporting Little Big Town on their "Friends of Mine" tour. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit her website.

Over the past two years, Monroe has remained busy writing and collaborating, most recently appearing on Ben Chapman's single "Is It Ever Really Gone" and co-writing Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges' "If You Were Mine."

Her critically-acclaimed 2021 album Rosegold received praise from Rolling Stone, The Nashville Scene, No Depression, Vulture, Paste Magazine, Garden & Gun, Stereogum, Pitchfork and many more. In their 2021 Best Albums of the Year coverage Vulture proclaimed, "Monroe continues to refine her talents as a writer and a vocalist while expanding her artistic palette in a batch of songs that slides from synth-pop to spectral, psychedelic R&B to gothic pop to lush, orchestral balladry to muted country rock."

Tour Dates:
5/31 - Gardnerville, NV - Back Country Festival 2024
9/10 - Manchester, UK - The Bridgewater Hall #
9/11 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon #
9/12 - Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Corn Exchange #
9/14 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - O2 City Hall Newcastle #
9/16 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo #
9/17 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall #
9/19 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo #
9/17-21 - Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest
# - supporting Little Big Town






