Pop / Rock 21/05/2024

Canadian-Dutch Sensation Bodine Monet Drops Powerful Single "I Lose 3X"

Canadian-Dutch Sensation Bodine Monet Drops Powerful Single "I Lose 3X"
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (Top40 Charts) Canadian-Dutch singer-songwriter Bodine Monet proudly announces the release of her latest single, "I Lose 3X." This highly anticipated follow-up to her previous hit "Tears Like Rain" is now available on all major streaming platforms. "I Lose 3X" is set to captivate audiences with its infectious melody and powerful lyrics, further solidifying Bodine's unique pop-rock sound.

Produced by the acclaimed Swedish producers Lukas and John Hällgren, known for their work with international stars like Alexandra Stan, Luca Hänni, Paul Rey, and K-pop/J-pop sensations Monsta-X, Everglow, and Girls' Generation, "I Lose 3X" delivers a polished production that complements Bodine's distinctive vocals. The track's catchy hooks and driving rhythm invite listeners on an exhilarating sonic journey, promising an unforgettable listening experience.

"I Lose 3X" is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Bodine Monet invites fans to join her on this musical journey by streaming the new single and following her on social media for the latest updates.

Bodine Monet's music offers comfort and healing through honest lyrics, heartfelt vocals, and memorable melodies. Drawing inspiration from her personal experiences, she crafts songs that speak of healing, redemption, and embracing hurt. Bodine's music is characterized by ambient piano notes, quivering strings, and minimal rhythmic elements.
Having gained popularity on Dutch TV shows such as The Voice Kids, Beste Zangers, and We Want More, Bodine was also a finalist in Germany's Eurovision 2024. During the pandemic, she transformed her pain into powerful ballads that resonate with audiences worldwide. Her sound defies genre boundaries, making her a unique and compelling artist in today's music scene.






