Billie Eilish Reveals Official Music Video For "Lunch" And Releases Third Studio Album "Hit Me Hard And Soft"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billie Eilish has released her highly anticipated third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT via Darkroom/Interscope Records/Universal Music. The album does exactly as the title suggests. Featuring 10 original and genre-defying tracks, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT journeys through a vast and expansive audio landscape, immersing listeners through a full spectrum of emotions. A truly cinematic, diverse, and cohesive body of work, that Eilish considers a "family of songs," ideally intended to be listened to from beginning to end. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is her boldest and most daring work yet, and what Rolling Stone hails as her "best album yet."
The release follows two free album listening events in New York and LA, with all 16,000 seats filled at Brooklyn's Barclay Center and 13,500 at Los Angeles' Kia Forum. Fans also came out to AMC Theaters across North America, where they had the opportunity to celebrate the album and hear HIT ME HARD AND SOFT from beginning to end ahead of its official release
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was written by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, her brother and long-time collaborator, who also produced the album. The album is available today on all digital platforms, and in a continued effort to minimize waste and combat climate change; across all physical formats in limited variants, with the same track-listing and using 100% recyclable materials. For more information on all sustainable practices for this album release, go to: https://store.billieeilish.com/pages/sustainability
Earlier this month, Billie Eilish announced her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. Produced by Live Nation and starting in September 2024, Eilish will embark on her North American leg of the tour which runs through to the end of December 2024. The tour will continue in Australia starting February 2025 ahead of her European, U.K., and Ireland arena dates starting in April until late July. For a full list of tour dates, see below or visit billieeilish.com
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - NORTH AMERICA*
Sun Sep 29 - Québec, QC - Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07 - Detroit, MI - LittleCaesars Arena
Wed Oct 09 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sun Oct 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 17 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sat Nov 02 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sun Nov 03 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov 08 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov 10 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 11 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Wed Nov 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Thu Nov 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sat Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Tue Dec 03 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 05 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 06 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tue Dec 10 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec 11 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec 13 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec 15 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Mon Dec 16 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Tue Dec 17 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - AUSTRALIA
Tue Feb 18, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 19, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Feb 21, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Feb 22, 2025 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Feb 24, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Feb 25, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Feb 27, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Feb 28, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 4, 2025 -Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 5, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Fri Mar 7, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - EUROPE/U.K./IRELAND
Wed Apr 23, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Fri May 30, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 -Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Tue Jul 8, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Thu Jul 10, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Fri Jul 11, 2025 -London, UK - The O2
Sun Jul 13, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Mon Jul 14, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Wed Jul 16, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Thu Jul 17, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Sat Jul 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Sun Jul 20, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Tue Jul 22, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Wed Jul 23, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Sat Jul 26, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Sun Jul 27, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
*The tour wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible they have chosen to use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. If fans purchase tickets for a show in the U.S. or Canada and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid. To help protect the Exchange, the tour has requested all tickets be mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Colorado, Illinois, and New York where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. Please note, a valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange.