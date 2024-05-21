Bon Jovi's New Song + Lyric Video "Living Proof" Out Now; Anxiously Awaited New Album Forever Arrives June 7th

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BON JOVI, Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, and one of history's most iconic acts, shares a new song + video entitled "Living Proof" out now via Island Records. This electrifying and energetic anthem sets up the arrival of BON JOVI's upcoming 16th studio album, FOREVER, out on June 7, 2024.
It lands on the heels of the blockbuster single "Legendary." Right out of the gate, Forbes proclaimed, "Bon Jovi's comeback single is bigger than ever" (here). It notably vaulted to #1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart and #2 on the Rock Digital Song Sales Chart in addition to climbing to the Top 20 at Adult Pop Airplay Chart. Heading Top 10 at Adult Contemporary Chart. It has amassed north of 8.2 million streams and counting as well as 3.5 million YouTube views on the music video.
Making headlines throughout popular culture, Jon Bon Jovi will appear as a mentor on the season finale of American Idol, airing on ABC this Sunday May 19 at 8pm. Plus, he'll take the stage for a performance of "Legendary." Not to mention, he graced the cover of People (here), guested on the Smartless podcast co-hosted by Jason Bateman and Will Arnett (here), starred in a hour-long ABC special "Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There" (here), and joined Conan O'Brien for an episode of Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend.
BON JOVI have ignited a renaissance in the midst of their 40th anniversary this year. Forbes chronicled how "Bon Jovi owns half of an entire Billboard chart" (here). The group impressively claimed five spots on the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Song Sales Chart with "Livin' On A Prayer" at #1, "It's My Life" at #3, "You Give Love A Bad Name" at #4, "Wanted Dead Or Alive" at #6, and "Runaway" at #8.
Following an unforgettable debut at the SXSW Conference, HULU recently premiered Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. This marks the first-ever career-spanning docu-series on the band's history that has been made with full cooperation from all past and present members of BON JOVI. The docu-series is a ROS production, the banner of filmmaker Gotham Chopra.
In conjunction with last month's 66th annual Grammy Awards, Jon Bon Jovi was named 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year and was honored with an all-star tribute concert at the L.A. Convention Center featuring Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Melissa Etheridge, Sammy Hagar, Jason Isbell, Jelly Roll, Pat Monahan of Train, and many others.
FOREVER is now available for pre-order where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.
"This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi," said Jon Bon Jovi.
BON JOVI: FOREVER - track listing:
1. Legendary
2. We Made It Look Easy
3. Living Proof
4. Waves
5. Seeds
6. Kiss The Bride
7. The People's House
8. Walls Of Jericho
9. I Wrote You A Song
10. Living In Paradise
11. My First Guitar
12. Hollow Man
Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.