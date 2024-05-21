Zayn Releases New Album 'Room Under The Stairs'





The release is accompanied by the official music video for "Stardust," directed by Frank and Ivanna Borin. The visual brings the lyrics to life as we follow ZAYN on an exploration of memory and mystery guided by falling stars. Through the metaphor of a celestial being stranded on Earth, ZAYN's journey reflects themes of identity, vulnerability, and the quest for home, ultimately ascending to join the stars.



ZAYN will make his first ever live solo performance tonight at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire. Tickets sold out immediately upon release. ZAYN will perform a selection of songs from ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS, with his performance following the world premiere of the Road Back To The Mic documentary.



Additionally, ZAYN will debut his first TV performance in 8 years on The



Reflecting upon ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS, ZAYN says "This is my favorite album that I've made to date, mainly because it comes from a place of sheer honesty and vulnerability. I wanted each song to feel as if it was just me sitting beside you telling you how I feel, singing directly to you. It's raw and stripped back and the type of music I always hoped to make."



He continues, "Working with Dave Cobb has been an amazing experience. The way he's elevated the music is second to none, and he has done an incredible job helping me create this record. I hope we can take listeners on some whimsical, magical journey, and that they enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it."

"I think just being where I was at that time, staying away from things and living with my own thoughts inspired me to want to write something from that place. I've got to put this out as a whole body of work, it's something for myself, not even just for the world," says ZAYN.



ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS was co-produced by ZAYN with 9x GRAMMY Award winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile). Cobb came on board after hearing the songs ZAYN had crafted, marveled by how raw and honest it was. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cobb said "What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it. Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul."



The album is available now on several physical formats, including four vinyl variants: a signed 'Studio Edition' with exclusive cover art, a first edition vinyl with a commemorative sticker, a blue limited-edition vinyl exclusive to Target, and a limited-edition color vinyl for Urban Outfitters. Additionally, it's available on cassette and two exclusive CDs - one for Walmart and another for independent retailers.



1. Dreamin

2. What I Am

3. Grateful

4. Alienated

5. My Woman

6. How It Feels

7. Stardust

8. Gates Of Hell

9. Birds On A Cloud

10. Concrete Kisses

11. False Starts

12. The Time

13. Something In The Water

14. Shoot At Will

15. Fuchsia Sea



ZAYN is a multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist known for his skyscraping vocals and hybrid style of pop and R&B. In 2023, ZAYN released his first original music in over two years, making his highly anticipated return with the instant summer anthem, "Love Like This." With his debut solo album, he became the first UK Male Solo artist to simultaneously chart at #1 on the UK and US album charts in the first week of release for his record-breaking album Mind of Mine. The album's lead single, "PILLOWTALK" hit #1 in 68 countries around the world and has since been certified 5x platinum by the RIAA. The album was followed by his gold certified Icarus Falls and the critically acclaimed Nobody Is Listening. In 2022, ZAYN was invited by the



In addition to his music, ZAYN continues to be a voice for positive change, most recently ZAYN wrote a public letter to the British Prime

ZAYN's highly anticipated fourth studio album, ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS, is available now. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi Platinum-selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist ZAYN has released his highly anticipated 4th studio album, ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS, via Mercury Records. For the past six years, ZAYN has been writing and crafting ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS at his home studio in rural PA. This album marks his most personal release to date, reflecting where he is in life, while exploring the complexities of healing, stillness, and growth. It also sees the genre-bending artist explore a new sound, leaning into his soulful vocals, live instrumentation, and poetic lyricism as a songwriter.The release is accompanied by the official music video for "Stardust," directed by Frank and Ivanna Borin. The visual brings the lyrics to life as we follow ZAYN on an exploration of memory and mystery guided by falling stars. Through the metaphor of a celestial being stranded on Earth, ZAYN's journey reflects themes of identity, vulnerability, and the quest for home, ultimately ascending to join the stars.ZAYN will make his first ever live solo performance tonight at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire. Tickets sold out immediately upon release. ZAYN will perform a selection of songs from ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS, with his performance following the world premiere of the Road Back To The Mic documentary.Additionally, ZAYN will debut his first TV performance in 8 years on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 21. He recently sat down with The Kelly Clarkson Show to chat about the new record and starred on the cover of NYLON Magazine.Reflecting upon ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS, ZAYN says "This is my favorite album that I've made to date, mainly because it comes from a place of sheer honesty and vulnerability. I wanted each song to feel as if it was just me sitting beside you telling you how I feel, singing directly to you. It's raw and stripped back and the type of music I always hoped to make."He continues, "Working with Dave Cobb has been an amazing experience. The way he's elevated the music is second to none, and he has done an incredible job helping me create this record. I hope we can take listeners on some whimsical, magical journey, and that they enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it.""I think just being where I was at that time, staying away from things and living with my own thoughts inspired me to want to write something from that place. I've got to put this out as a whole body of work, it's something for myself, not even just for the world," says ZAYN.ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS was co-produced by ZAYN with 9x GRAMMY Award winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile). Cobb came on board after hearing the songs ZAYN had crafted, marveled by how raw and honest it was. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cobb said "What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it. Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul."The album is available now on several physical formats, including four vinyl variants: a signed 'Studio Edition' with exclusive cover art, a first edition vinyl with a commemorative sticker, a blue limited-edition vinyl exclusive to Target, and a limited-edition color vinyl for Urban Outfitters. Additionally, it's available on cassette and two exclusive CDs - one for Walmart and another for independent retailers.1. Dreamin2. What I Am3. Grateful4. Alienated5. My Woman6. How It Feels7. Stardust8. Gates Of Hell9. Birds On A Cloud10. Concrete Kisses11. False Starts12. The Time13. Something In The Water14. Shoot At Will15. Fuchsia SeaZAYN is a multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist known for his skyscraping vocals and hybrid style of pop and R&B. In 2023, ZAYN released his first original music in over two years, making his highly anticipated return with the instant summer anthem, "Love Like This." With his debut solo album, he became the first UK Male Solo artist to simultaneously chart at #1 on the UK and US album charts in the first week of release for his record-breaking album Mind of Mine. The album's lead single, "PILLOWTALK" hit #1 in 68 countries around the world and has since been certified 5x platinum by the RIAA. The album was followed by his gold certified Icarus Falls and the critically acclaimed Nobody Is Listening. In 2022, ZAYN was invited by the Jimi Hendrix estate to create a new version of the Hendrix classic song " Angel " to honor the legend's 80th birthday. ZAYN has garnered several accolades throughout his career including a Billboard Music Award, American Music Award, MTV VMA, and two Brit Award nominations.In addition to his music, ZAYN continues to be a voice for positive change, most recently ZAYN wrote a public letter to the British Prime Minister advocating for expanding free school lunches program for children living in poverty in the UK. He will also star and serve as an executive music producer in the highly anticipated animation movie "10 Lives" alongside Simone Ashley, due out in 2024.ZAYN's highly anticipated fourth studio album, ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS, is available now.



