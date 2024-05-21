Nothing More Enlist David Draiman Of Disturbed On "Angel Song"; Receive RIAA Gold Certification For 2x Grammy-Nominated Hit Song "Go To War"



& festival date. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NOTHING MORE's recent tracks "HOUSE ON SAND (feat. Eric V of I Prevail)" and the current Top 5 Billboard Active Rock radio single "IF IT DOESN'T HURT" have received tremendous success accumulating 13.7 million streams and 2.4 million video views combined globally. The Active Rock mainstays have teamed up with iconic rock vocalist / singer-songwriter David Draiman of Disturbed on the latest track, "ANGEL SONG," from their much-anticipated new album CARNAL due June 28 via Better Noise Music. Draiman has sold over 17 million records worldwide with Disturbed receiving 10 billion global audio and video streams, including five RIAA Platinum releases; received three Grammy Awards nominations; earned an iHeartRadio Music Award for "Rock Artist of The Year" in 2017; and notched several #1 Mainstream Rock singles. The emotionally charged new NOTHING MORE track "ANGEL SONG (feat. David Draiman of Disturbed)" is out today, May 17."The power of the track is undeniable," exclaims DRAIMAN. "I've been a fan of the band since the very beginning.""'ANGEL SONG' is the haunting sound of our past selves melting into a future that is as bright as it is dark," explains NOTHING MORE frontman JONNY HAWKINS. "Our animal nature is getting more and more chewed up by society and our souls swallowed by technology, but there's something in us that wants to fight back. As the song was coming together in the studio, it became immediately clear to us that David Draiman's voice would take it to another level. We're so happy with the result."NOTHING MORE were recently presented with plaques for their newly RIAA Gold- Certified 2017 hit single, "Go To War," from their groundbreaking album THE STORIES WE TELL OURSELVES. The band were given the plaques at their recent co-headlining show at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA from Better Noise Music's CFO Harris Masood (*see the above picture). "Go To War" received two Grammy Award nominations ("Best Rock Song" and "Best Rock Performance"), a nomination for Loudwire Music Awards' "Top Hard Rock Song," and was their first #1 single on Billboard's Mainstream Rock charts. It has since received over 113 million streams and has logged 30 million video views.The band will wrap up their current co-headlining tour with Wage War featuring special guests Veil of Maya and Sleep Theory tomorrow May 18 in Bloomington, IL. NOTHING MORE were announced as direct support for rock legends Godsmack in June and earlier this week announced additional support dates with Godsmack throughout October. Tickets are on sale as of today at 12pm (local time) along with VIP upgrades. NOTHING MORE will also appear at rock's top festivals this fall including Louder Than Life, Aftershock and MMR*B*Q. Stay tuned next week for a special tour announcement. See all upcoming shows listed below.Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer WZRD BLD (Disturbed, Motionless In White, A Day To Remember) with mixing and mastering by Zakk Cervini (Limp Bizkit, MGK, Bring Me The Horizon), CARNAL unites NOTHING MORE's trademark introspective philosophical lyrics and unapologetically massive anthems with in-your-face rockers designed for an all-encompassing audience. Pre-order CARNAL now via digital download, CD, vinyl, and cassette tape at https://nothingmore.ffm.to/carnal.CARNAL Track Listing:1. | CARNAL |2. HOUSE ON SAND (feat. Eric V Of I Prevail)3. IF IT DOESN'T HURT4. ANGEL SONG (feat. David Draiman)5. FREEFALL6. BLAME IT ON THE DRUGS7. | HEAD |8. EXISTENTIAL DREAD9. | HEART |10. DOWN THE RIVER11. GIVE IT TIME12. | SIGHT |13. STUCK (feat. Sinizter)14. RUN FOR YOUR LIFE15. | SOUND |NOTHING MORE 2024 TOUR DATES:5/18 Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre ^%7/23 Johnston, PA - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial #7/25 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion #7/26 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater #9/21 Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q 2024 &9/26 Saint Paul, MN - 93X Family Reunion9/27 Milwaukee, WI - 102.9 The Hog's HOG Havoc9/27 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life &10/13 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival &10/17 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater #10/19 Park City, KS - Hartman Arena 10/20 Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena 10/22 Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena 10/23 Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena 10/25 Allentown, PA - PPL Center #10/26 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *co-headlining with Wage War, Veil of Maya & Sleep Theory^ no Sleep Theory% no Wage War# with Godsmack and Flat Black& festival date.



