Tyler Hubbard Earns Third Consecutive Solo No 1 With "Back Then Right Now"

* support TBA. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to multi-PLATINUM-selling country hitmaker Tyler Hubbard, who has earned three consecutive solo No. 1s on multiple charts. His current single " Back Then Right Now " lands atop the Country Aircheck and Billboard Country Airplay charts after spending two weeks at the No. 1 spot in Canada. Back Then Right Now " was written by Hubbard alongside 2024 ACM Songwriter Of The Year winner Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia and Geoff Warburton. The wild-and-free track is the first single from Hubbard's sophomore album 'Strong' (4.12 via EMI Nashville) and has amassed more than 78 million cumulative streams to date."I'm so thankful to have my third consecutive No. 1 single on country radio, and it feels surreal to have it happen on the two-year anniversary of starting this journey with the release of '5 Foot 9,'" says Hubbard. "The past two years have been amazing, and I'm grateful for all the support from country radio, the fans, and my UMG Nashville/EMI team. I'm excited to keep it going and keep telling my story through my music, songwriting, and live shows, and I'm happy we're all on this ride together."The 22-time No. 1 hitmaker recently announced his headlining 'Strong World Tour,' which kicks off in Indianapolis on Sept. 6th and culminates with a hometown show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 21st. He'll also perform shows in Canada and Australia as part of the tour. Additionally, he's touring with Kane Brown as part of the Kane Brown 'In The Air Tour' and will headline fairs and festivals this summer. For tickets and more information, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com. Tyler Hubbard On Tour:Thurs., May 30 | Amway Center | Orlando, FL^Fri., May 31 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^Sat., Jun. 1 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^Fri., Jun. 7 | PNC Arena | Raleigh, NC^Sat., Jun. 8 | State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA^Fri., Jun. 14 | Ozarks Amphitheater | Camdenton, MOSat., Jun. 15 | Boots In The Street | Sidney, OHSat., Jun. 29 | Lakes Jam 2024 | Brainerd, MNFri., Jul. 19 | Faster Horses Festival | Brooklyn, MIFri., Jul. 26 | Kingsport Fun Fest | Kingsport, TNSat., Jul. 27 | Jam At The Dam | Monroe, CTTues., Jul. 30 | Cattaraugus County Fair | Little Valley, NYFri., Aug. 2 | County Line Country Fest | Prairie Du Chien, WIThurs., Aug. 15 | CMAC Performing Arts Center | Canandaigua, NYFri., Aug. 16 | Lasso Festival de Musique Country | Montréal, QC, CASun., Aug. 18 | Indian Ranch | Webster, MASat., Aug. 24 | BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, CA^Fri., Aug. 30 | Denim On The Diamond | Kelowna, BC, CAThurs., Sept. 5 | Tri-State Rodeo | Fort Madison, IAFri., Sept. 6 | 8 Seconds Saloon | Indianapolis, IN+Sat., Sept. 7 | The Sylvee | Madison, WI+Thurs., Sept. 12 | The Signal | Chattanooga, TN+Fri., Sept. 13 | The Blue Room | Statesboro, GA+Thurs., Sept. 19 | Avondale Brewing Company | Birmingham, AL+Sat., Sept. 21 | Coyote Joe's | Charlotte, NC+Fri., Oct. 4 | Deni Ute Muster | Deniliquin, NSW, AUSSun., Oct. 6 | Forum | Melbourne, VIC, AUS%Wed., Oct. 9 | Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW, AUS%Fri., Oct. 11 | Savannah In The Round | Mareeba, QLD, AUSSat., Oct. 12 | Over Yonder Country Music Festival | Sandstone Point, QLD, AUSSun., Oct. 13 | The Star Theatre | Gold Coast, QLD, AUS%Thurs., Oct. 24 | Haute Spot | Cedar Park, TX+Sat., Oct. 26 | House Of Blues | Houston, TX+Thurs., Oct. 31 | GLC Live at 20 Monroe | Grand Rapids, MI*Fri., Nov. 1 | History | Toronto, ON, CA+Sat., Nov. 2 | Roxian | Pittsburgh, PA+Thurs., Nov. 7 | Citizens House of Blues | Boston, MA+Fri., Nov. 8 | The Fillmore | Philadelphia, PA+Sat., Nov. 9 | The Fillmore | Silver Spring, MD+Thurs., Nov. 14 | The Moon | Tallahassee, FL+Fri., Nov. 15 | Abacoa Amphitheater | Jupiter, FL+Thurs., Nov. 21 | Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN+^ supporting Kane Brown+ support from Alana Springsteen% support from Wade Forster* support TBA.



