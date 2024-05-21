Breakout Country Artist Austin Williams' Steamy New Country-Rocker Nothing Left But Leavin'" Out Now



Listen to "Nothing Left But Leavin'," here: ffm.to/aw-nothingleftbutleavin



On "Nothing Left But Leavin'," Williams sings of a sultry encounter with a flame across the bar, inviting them to keep the night going once the bottles are empty and the doors are closed. The song was written by Presley Aaron, Ethan Escue (Chase Matthew, Hayden Coffman) and



"Truly, I don't even know where to start. You guys are beyond amazing!" says Williams. "You all make it so easy to work even through the hard times. I absolutely love getting to make songs that y'all can relate to or just have a good time to. We are going to keep the ball rolling with 'Nothing Left But Leavin'.' HOPE Y'ALL LOVE IT!"



The new single follows Williams' hometown-pride anthem "Country Just Like Me," which was co-written by GRAMMY-winning songwriting juggernauts Chris Stapleton, Kendell Marvel and Tim James.



Williams spent the first few months of 2024 touring with Tyler Hubbard, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The country music breakout Austin Williams, who has amassed more than 80 million streams since coming onto the music scene last year, shares his sizzling new song "Nothing Left But Leavin'" via Truth Or Dare Records, delivering a blend of country, rock and hip-hop that captures the feeling of a steamy late night-out.Listen to "Nothing Left But Leavin'," here: ffm.to/aw-nothingleftbutleavinOn "Nothing Left But Leavin'," Williams sings of a sultry encounter with a flame across the bar, inviting them to keep the night going once the bottles are empty and the doors are closed. The song was written by Presley Aaron, Ethan Escue (Chase Matthew, Hayden Coffman) and Mason Thornley (Josh Ross, Levi Hummon)."Truly, I don't even know where to start. You guys are beyond amazing!" says Williams. "You all make it so easy to work even through the hard times. I absolutely love getting to make songs that y'all can relate to or just have a good time to. We are going to keep the ball rolling with 'Nothing Left But Leavin'.' HOPE Y'ALL LOVE IT!"The new single follows Williams' hometown-pride anthem "Country Just Like Me," which was co-written by GRAMMY-winning songwriting juggernauts Chris Stapleton, Kendell Marvel and Tim James.Williams spent the first few months of 2024 touring with Tyler Hubbard, Warren Zeiders and Larry Fleet, and he'll perform at festivals this summer including Nashville's CMA Fest, Milwaukee's Summerfest and Michigan's Faster Horses Festival. More tour dates will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit austinwilliamsmusic.com.



