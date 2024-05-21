Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 21/05/2024

Breakout Country Artist Austin Williams' Steamy New Country-Rocker Nothing Left But Leavin'" Out Now

Hot Songs Around The World

Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
250 entries in 22 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
358 entries in 26 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
496 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
427 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
359 entries in 23 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
86 entries in 23 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
82 entries in 25 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
167 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
161 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
629 entries in 23 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
206 entries in 22 charts
Breakout Country Artist Austin Williams' Steamy New Country-Rocker Nothing Left But Leavin'" Out Now
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The country music breakout Austin Williams, who has amassed more than 80 million streams since coming onto the music scene last year, shares his sizzling new song "Nothing Left But Leavin'" via Truth Or Dare Records, delivering a blend of country, rock and hip-hop that captures the feeling of a steamy late night-out.
Listen to "Nothing Left But Leavin'," here: ffm.to/aw-nothingleftbutleavin

On "Nothing Left But Leavin'," Williams sings of a sultry encounter with a flame across the bar, inviting them to keep the night going once the bottles are empty and the doors are closed. The song was written by Presley Aaron, Ethan Escue (Chase Matthew, Hayden Coffman) and Mason Thornley (Josh Ross, Levi Hummon).

"Truly, I don't even know where to start. You guys are beyond amazing!" says Williams. "You all make it so easy to work even through the hard times. I absolutely love getting to make songs that y'all can relate to or just have a good time to. We are going to keep the ball rolling with 'Nothing Left But Leavin'.' HOPE Y'ALL LOVE IT!"

The new single follows Williams' hometown-pride anthem "Country Just Like Me," which was co-written by GRAMMY-winning songwriting juggernauts Chris Stapleton, Kendell Marvel and Tim James.

Williams spent the first few months of 2024 touring with Tyler Hubbard, Warren Zeiders and Larry Fleet, and he'll perform at festivals this summer including Nashville's CMA Fest, Milwaukee's Summerfest and Michigan's Faster Horses Festival. More tour dates will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit austinwilliamsmusic.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1323431 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044550895690918 secs