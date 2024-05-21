Kate Hudson To Perform On The Voice Finale; Debut Album Out Now





Having spent the last glorious year preparing, Kate Hudson could only call her new dozen song debut one thing: Glorious. From the commitment to writing songs to the exploration of what could be in the studio to the final mixes, what now seems an inevitable reality arrives today.

"I'd say it doesn't seem real," says the Academy Award nominated Hudson. "But the truth is: this is realer to me than anything I've done in my entire life. It was always this, I just needed to get to a place where I was ready... and the songs got to the core of who I am."



With the swirling track "Talk About Love," and its recent Party Pupils remix, and the acoustic "

"When it comes to talking about where this album comes from, the years I've spent quietly making music and living inside the songs, I'm not sure I'll be able to stop talking about it. I'm just thrilled so many smart people want to talk to me about Glorious - and the process of making my first record," Hudson says.



Independently recorded and realized, Hudson worked with Fujikawa, Carlsson and Perry to create a sound that manages to be both fresh and somehow familiar. Her deep love of music has been a driver in her life since childhood, which meant setting a very high bar for both execution and creating a project that reflects the woman she's become.

Coming off a whirlwind, including PEOPLE's May 17 cover, Hudson will perform " Glorious " on " The Voice " finale today (May 21). To celebrate the journey of a lifetime and realizing what could've stayed an impossible dream, she's thrilled to encourage the contestants as they embark on that final round. The finale will air Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC.

With the swirling track "Talk About Love," and its recent Party Pupils remix, and the acoustic " Live Forever " teasing Glorious, BBC Radio 2 premiered the guitars-forward "Gonna Find Out" The slinky track about seeking erotic connection is available on all platforms immediately while Glorious is available now.




