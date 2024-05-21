Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 21/05/2024

Kate Hudson To Perform On The Voice Finale; Debut Album Out Now

Hot Songs Around The World

Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
98 entries in 25 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
177 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
630 entries in 23 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
184 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
380 entries in 26 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
258 entries in 22 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
107 entries in 23 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
363 entries in 23 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
516 entries in 25 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
213 entries in 22 charts
Kate Hudson To Perform On The Voice Finale; Debut Album Out Now
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Coming off a whirlwind, including PEOPLE's May 17 cover, Hudson will perform "Glorious" on "The Voice" finale today (May 21). To celebrate the journey of a lifetime and realizing what could've stayed an impossible dream, she's thrilled to encourage the contestants as they embark on that final round. The finale will air Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC.

Having spent the last glorious year preparing, Kate Hudson could only call her new dozen song debut one thing: Glorious. From the commitment to writing songs to the exploration of what could be in the studio to the final mixes, what now seems an inevitable reality arrives today.
"I'd say it doesn't seem real," says the Academy Award nominated Hudson. "But the truth is: this is realer to me than anything I've done in my entire life. It was always this, I just needed to get to a place where I was ready... and the songs got to the core of who I am."

With the swirling track "Talk About Love," and its recent Party Pupils remix, and the acoustic "Live Forever" teasing Glorious, BBC Radio 2 premiered the guitars-forward "Gonna Find Out" The slinky track about seeking erotic connection is available on all platforms immediately while Glorious is available now.
"When it comes to talking about where this album comes from, the years I've spent quietly making music and living inside the songs, I'm not sure I'll be able to stop talking about it. I'm just thrilled so many smart people want to talk to me about Glorious - and the process of making my first record," Hudson says.

Independently recorded and realized, Hudson worked with Fujikawa, Carlsson and Perry to create a sound that manages to be both fresh and somehow familiar. Her deep love of music has been a driver in her life since childhood, which meant setting a very high bar for both execution and creating a project that reflects the woman she's become.
"I wanted something that was sexy and delicious, vulnerable and strong, willing and fearless - and especially gloriously in love with the way life takes you on this journey if you'll just show up and be open. I wanted songs that could reach across all that, and that is a lot to cover."






