Ali Berke Continues Record Breaking Cross Country Mlb Anthem Tour, Set To Release New Single





After spending the past several years receiving high praise and accolades from fans, members of the industry and press alike for her striking vocals and energetic performances of original tunes, covers, and The Star Spangled Banner alongside acts such as AJ



The jaunt will include shows and promotional appearances of all kinds, with Ali alternating between singing her own compositions, and her heartfelt rendition of the



Ali Berke has appeared at fourteen stadiums so far, including stops at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Citizens Bank Park in Philly, Fenway Park in Boston, Citi Field in Queens, NY and others. Watch as Ali makes Major League Baseball History as the first and only person to sing the anthem in all thirty parks!

Her new single "Stepford Wives" will be available Friday June 14th on Spotify and all the major music services. Preview here.



Local to New York? See Ali Berke perform "Stepford Wives" and all her hits live on

www.instagram.com/aliberkeofficial

www.youtube.com/channel/UCSgiDZoBsgPjNl85k3SxkYQ

open.spotify.com/artist/6cPVD6kanKOHKGNOBBMZjb New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Twenty three year old New York City based Singer/Songwriter Ali Berke is on a mission. Her quest - a record breaking tour of every Major League Baseball Stadium - undertaken over the past several seasons - begins again in earnest this Friday May 25th at Chase Field in Arizona, with additional planned performances in Oakland (5/26), Houston (6/1), Miami (6/2), San Diego (6/24), Cincinnati (7/6), Chicago (9/3), Anaheim (9/18), Washington DC (9/28) and more all summer long, leading up to the Fall classic.After spending the past several years receiving high praise and accolades from fans, members of the industry and press alike for her striking vocals and energetic performances of original tunes, covers, and The Star Spangled Banner alongside acts such as AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys and Aaron Carter at respected spots such as Madison Square Garden, House Of Blues, the Orange County Fair and the American Dream Mall, Ali Berke is set to bring her considerable talents to embark on this unique cross country MLB Ballpark appearance tour this Summer 2024.The jaunt will include shows and promotional appearances of all kinds, with Ali alternating between singing her own compositions, and her heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem, at venues and ballparks throughout the USA.Ali Berke has appeared at fourteen stadiums so far, including stops at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Citizens Bank Park in Philly, Fenway Park in Boston, Citi Field in Queens, NY and others. Watch as Ali makes Major League Baseball History as the first and only person to sing the anthem in all thirty parks!Her new single "Stepford Wives" will be available Friday June 14th on Spotify and all the major music services. Preview here.Local to New York? See Ali Berke perform "Stepford Wives" and all her hits live on Thursday June 27th at Jones Beach Bandshell on the Boardwalk in Wantagh on Long Island.www.instagram.com/aliberkeofficialwww.youtube.com/channel/UCSgiDZoBsgPjNl85k3SxkYQopen.spotify.com/artist/6cPVD6kanKOHKGNOBBMZjb



