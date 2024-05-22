Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 22/05/2024

Ali Berke Continues Record Breaking Cross Country Mlb Anthem Tour, Set To Release New Single

Hot Songs Around The World

Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
98 entries in 25 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
177 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
630 entries in 23 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
184 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
380 entries in 26 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
258 entries in 22 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
107 entries in 23 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
363 entries in 23 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
516 entries in 25 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
213 entries in 22 charts
Ali Berke Continues Record Breaking Cross Country Mlb Anthem Tour, Set To Release New Single
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Twenty three year old New York City based Singer/Songwriter Ali Berke is on a mission. Her quest - a record breaking tour of every Major League Baseball Stadium - undertaken over the past several seasons - begins again in earnest this Friday May 25th at Chase Field in Arizona, with additional planned performances in Oakland (5/26), Houston (6/1), Miami (6/2), San Diego (6/24), Cincinnati (7/6), Chicago (9/3), Anaheim (9/18), Washington DC (9/28) and more all summer long, leading up to the Fall classic.

After spending the past several years receiving high praise and accolades from fans, members of the industry and press alike for her striking vocals and energetic performances of original tunes, covers, and The Star Spangled Banner alongside acts such as AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys and Aaron Carter at respected spots such as Madison Square Garden, House Of Blues, the Orange County Fair and the American Dream Mall, Ali Berke is set to bring her considerable talents to embark on this unique cross country MLB Ballpark appearance tour this Summer 2024.

The jaunt will include shows and promotional appearances of all kinds, with Ali alternating between singing her own compositions, and her heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem, at venues and ballparks throughout the USA.

Ali Berke has appeared at fourteen stadiums so far, including stops at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Citizens Bank Park in Philly, Fenway Park in Boston, Citi Field in Queens, NY and others. Watch as Ali makes Major League Baseball History as the first and only person to sing the anthem in all thirty parks!
Her new single "Stepford Wives" will be available Friday June 14th on Spotify and all the major music services. Preview here.

Local to New York? See Ali Berke perform "Stepford Wives" and all her hits live on Thursday June 27th at Jones Beach Bandshell on the Boardwalk in Wantagh on Long Island.
www.instagram.com/aliberkeofficial
www.youtube.com/channel/UCSgiDZoBsgPjNl85k3SxkYQ
open.spotify.com/artist/6cPVD6kanKOHKGNOBBMZjb






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0134001 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0047481060028076 secs