Movies and TV 22/05/2024

"The 67th Annual Grammy Awards" To Air Sunday, February 2, 2025, On CBS
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CBS and The Recording Academy announced today Music's Biggest Night will air Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT). THE 67TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This year's GRAMMY nominees will be announced on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Key dates for THE 67TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS season are as follows:
Sept. 16-Aug. 30
Product Eligibility Period

July 8- Aug. 23
Media Company Registration Period

July 17-Aug. 30
Online Entry Period

Oct. 4-15
First Round Voting

Nov. 8
Nominees Announced for THE 67TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS

Dec. 12, 2024-Jan. 3, 2025
Final Round Voting

Feb. 2, 2025
THE 67TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.







