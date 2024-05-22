Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 22/05/2024

New Kids On The Block Release Brand New Album 'Still Kids'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum pop icons New Kids On The Block have released their long-awaited new album Still Kids, their first studio album in more than a decade and first through BMG.

The groups' eighth full-length studio album features 14 tracks full of pop anthems, dance tracks, love songs and grooves that will become fast favorites for the Blockheads. The album includes the previously released lead single 'Kids'.

On Still Kids, members Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood channel the New Kids' beginnings, pushing them into new territory as songwriters and as a band.

Reimagining the smash 1990 tour of the same name, New Kids On The Block will celebrate the new album and classic hits across the country on their upcoming Magic Summer 2024 Tour. Bringing back the magic and reliving it with fans, the 40+ date concert tour kicks off June 14 with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.







