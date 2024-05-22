Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 22/05/2024

Allstar Project Studio D'lux To Release New Single "Not In A Million Years"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Not In a Million Years" is the new single from the allstar project led by singer/songwriter/keyboardist Doug Kistner. On this track trumpeter Lee Loughnane of Chicago adds his iconic horn sound to this new Studio D'Lux melodic song. Jon Herington of Steely Dan plays a beautifully constructed guitar solo. On drums is the famed rock drummer Liberty Devitto, supplying the groove.

Doug Kistner has played keyboards with Trans-Siberian orchestra, John Waite, Blood, Sweat & Tears. Currently with The Lords of 52nd Street and Glen Burtniks Summer of Love.

Says Doug, "It's a dream band really. Hearing all these super talented musicians add their parts to the song is the best part of this thing. We've just been going song by song, releasing singles with this special project. We've been using some different musicians depending on the song which is such a luxury, but I'm proud to say Liberty Devitto is the drummer on all of them. I'm thrilled to finally work with Lee Loughnane, Chicago's trumpet player since their inception. Along with his fantastic Chicago style brass arrangement, he also plays a very lyrical solo. Jon Herington has been very much a part of this project. He is a brilliant player and knows exactly how to approach a solo and a guitar part for the given song."

"Not in a Million Years" is the first love song for Studio D'Lux. Says Doug, "I think that kind of lyric works perfectly with the melody. The next song we will do is a little dark, cinematic but powerful. I am hoping to start playing some shows live. It would be the Studio D'Lux songs with classic songs by Steely, Doobies, Toto etc.."

Credits/Players
"Not in a Million Years" words and music Doug Kistner
Liberty Devitto - Drums
Lee Loughnane - Trumpet/ brass arrangement
Jon Herington - Guitar solo
Doug Kistner - Vocals/keyboards/guitar
Malcolm Gold - Bass
Tom Timko - Tenor sax
Dan Hendrix - Trombone
Reagan Richards - Vocals
Engineer and mastering John Arbuckle
Engineer and mixer Marc Battaglia
To purchase: https://vibe.to/notinamillionyears

https://youtube.com/@studiodlux
Facebook.com/studiodluxmusic
X and insta studio_d_lux
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/studio-dlux/1619738747






