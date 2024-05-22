Multi-Platinum, Grammy Award Winner Zedd Officially Announces First Album In Nine Years Telos Out August 30, 2024



"With Telos, I wanted to create a profound album listening experience that takes you on a journey beyond just the songs. I wanted everyone to be able to feel a deeper emotional connection, like how I felt listening to my favorite albums when I was growing up. It was the details, transitions and cohesiveness that made me want to create a truly meaningful body of work."

"It's been almost 10 years since my last album came out. I knew for my next one I needed to allocate enough time to properly focus and craft something exceptional that lives up to my standards. On Telos, I had the honor of working with some of my musical heroes, best friends, and favorite new artists. I can confidently say that I have made my best album yet."



Recently, Zedd announced his fourth edition of famed Zedd In The Park presented by Insomniac will take place on Friday,



Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with "



Over the course of his legendary career, Zedd has performed sold-out headlining sets across the world at festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC, Summer Sonic Japan, Outside Lands, ULTRA and many more. In 2018 he created his own festival, the famed Zedd in the Park, which has sold out every year since its inception ('18, '19, '22) and is now back for the event's fourth edition, the first two-day incarnation of the event.



Zedd's impressive discography has made an impact across all areas of entertainment, including sports, and film / TV, with a major highlight in 2022 when he opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions. Since then, he's gone on to perform at NBA All-Star Weekend, NCAA Men's Final Four, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off EDC, today, multi-platinum global superstar Zedd announces his first album in nine years, Telos. The highly anticipated album which will be released August 30th."With Telos, I wanted to create a profound album listening experience that takes you on a journey beyond just the songs. I wanted everyone to be able to feel a deeper emotional connection, like how I felt listening to my favorite albums when I was growing up. It was the details, transitions and cohesiveness that made me want to create a truly meaningful body of work.""It's been almost 10 years since my last album came out. I knew for my next one I needed to allocate enough time to properly focus and craft something exceptional that lives up to my standards. On Telos, I had the honor of working with some of my musical heroes, best friends, and favorite new artists. I can confidently say that I have made my best album yet."Recently, Zedd announced his fourth edition of famed Zedd In The Park presented by Insomniac will take place on Friday, September 7th at LA Historic Park. Selling out within minutes of announcing Zedd decided to add an additional date to the festival on Friday, September 6th. Back for the first time since 2022 the 2 day festival will be bigger and better than ever. Zedd In The Park, is an 18+ event that will offer a unique on-site experience comprised of games, a special VIP area, art installations, multiple food trucks, and much more.Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with " Clarity " after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on " Clarity " (which earned Zedd a 2014 GRAMMY "Best Dance Recording"), Hayley Williams on RIAA platinum-certified hit, " Stay The Night " (which racked up more than 1.3 billion streams ), and Selena Gomez on the platinum-certified track, "I Want You To Know," which spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart. He's also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single "Stay" which has amassed over 6.3 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY Award nomination, and with Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit "The Middle," which earned Zedd is second #1 at Top 40 radio. Digitally, the song has over 4.7 billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three GRAMMY® nominations including "Record Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," and "Best Pop Duo or Group Performance."Over the course of his legendary career, Zedd has performed sold-out headlining sets across the world at festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC, Summer Sonic Japan, Outside Lands, ULTRA and many more. In 2018 he created his own festival, the famed Zedd in the Park, which has sold out every year since its inception ('18, '19, '22) and is now back for the event's fourth edition, the first two-day incarnation of the event.Zedd's impressive discography has made an impact across all areas of entertainment, including sports, and film / TV, with a major highlight in 2022 when he opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions. Since then, he's gone on to perform at NBA All-Star Weekend, NCAA Men's Final Four, Formula 1 Miami & Austin ('22), Las Vegas ('23), Bahrain, and 2022's NFL Super Bowl LVI. That same year, he was the official performer for The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and made his scripted acting debut in Muppets Mayhem on Disney+. Now, Zedd has sold over 5M+ headlining tickets globally, and racked up over 31.6B streams across all platforms, truly proving himself to be one of the most timeless artists of his generation.



