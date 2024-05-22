Raiding The Rock Vault Shines As One Of Las Vegas' Longest-Running Shows, With More "Vault" Imprint Shows In The Works





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) RAIDING THE ROCK VAULT - which tells the story of classic rock from the 1960s to the 1980s presented by rock stars who performed them - continues to shine as one of Las Vegas' longest-running shows. Now in its 11th year in Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Cafe on The Strip, RAIDING THE ROCK VAULT is on track to soon earn its 5,000th five-star review on Tripadvisor - a distinction that no other show in Las Vegas would be able to boast."I change the songs every three months and often members of the cast weekly, which keeps it fresh," says Sir Harry Cowell, the show's creator and producer. It's a 90-minute classic rock concert experience with stunning production that transports the audience from the 1960s through the 80s with classic rock anthems.Plans are also now in motion, Cowell reveals, for the Vegas launches of Raiding the Emo Vault (presenting the music and history of this classic genre in the successful Vault imprint) and Raiding the Latin Vault as well as the re-launch of Raiding the Country Vault, which previously ran in Branson, Missouri.With over 1700 performances and more than 750,000 tickets sold, RAIDING THE ROCK VAULT was recently recognized by Tripadvisor as a "2023 Travelers' Choice" award winner for Las Vegas Concerts & Performances. The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally. RAIDING THE ROCK VAULT also earned the Tripadvisor "Travelers' Choice" award from 2015-2022. "The fan reviews on Tripadvisor have been a key part of our success," points out Sir Harry Cowell.Voted "Best of Las Vegas" 10 years in a row (the only Vegas show to achieve this: 2014-2023), RAIDING THE ROCK VAULT brings the history of rock 'n' roll to life. It features classic anthems by the biggest acts in music, including The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Free, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Boston, Kansas, Aerosmith, Van Halen, AC/DC, Pat Benatar, Foreigner, Heart, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more.RTRV has also played shows in Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, and UK. Touring dates are now being set for UK, Europe, Japan, North America, and South America for 2024-2025.RAIDING THE ROCK VAULT features an all-star band drawn from a roster of rock stars, including Blas Elias (Slaughter/Transiberian Orchestra), Rowan Robertson (Dio), Michael T. Ross (Missing Persons/Lita Ford), and Todd Kerns (Slash).Tickets start at $49 plus tax and fees. A Rock Star Meet and Greet upgrade is available for $100 for any ticket level and includes a meet and greet and photo opportunity with the rock stars prior to the show and a show program. Ticket buyers also benefit from a 20% discount at the Hard Rock Café. All Preferred seats come with high-top tables, front VIP sections are couches. The Hard Rock Cafe is located on the famed Las Vegas Boulevard next to the MGM Grand and across the street from the Park MGM and T Mobile Arena. For tickets link https://www.universe.com/events/raiding-the-rock-vault-tickets-LNJYPF




