Aloe Blacc Announces New Covers Project Rock My Soul And Shares Lead Single "Black Hole Sun"

Twitter: twitter.com/aloeblacc New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc is thrilled to announce his newest project, Rock My Soul Volume 1. Set to release June 7, this installment of his two-part EP series sees Blacc covering iconic songs with his signature soulful twist. Rock My Soul showcases Blacc's exemplary ability to reimagine and breathe new life into beloved classics.Volume 1 features a carefully curated selection of legendary tracks, including:"Don't Speak" (originally by No Doubt)"Black Hole Sun" (originally by Soundgarden) Lithium " (originally by Nirvana)"Under The Bridge" (originally by Red Hot Chili Peppers)"When I Come Around" (originally by Green Day)In the weeks leading up to the full release, Aloe Blacc will unveil one track every Tuesday as part of his #TakeMeBackTuesday campaign, offering fans a nostalgic preview of some of the most idolized songs in music history. The campaign kicks off today with the release of the project's lead single "Black Hole Sun," available now on all streaming platforms."I've always been drawn to the emotional depth and powerful messages in these songs," says Aloe Blacc. "With 'Rock My Soul,' I wanted to honor the originals while also bringing my own perspective to the music. I can't wait for everyone to hear it."Beyond his musical achievements, Aloe Blacc is a passionate advocate for social justice and community empowerment. He recently partnered with the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative to premiere new song, "Shine," at their 2024 Prize ceremony in Los Angeles. This prestigious occasion was co-chaired by Dr. Noubar Afeyan and Dr. Eric Esrailian and co-hosted by The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA, celebrating the remarkable efforts of humanitarians worldwide. Aloe Blacc has much more planned for a big 2024 with new music releases and more. Stay tuned for news coming soon!Website: aloeblacc.comFacebook: facebook.com/aloeblaccInstagram: instagram.com/aloeblaccTwitter: twitter.com/aloeblacc



