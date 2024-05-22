Mat Kearney Releases Self-Titled LP; See Full Headline Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Nashville based, Oregon-born multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Mat Kearney
just released his new self-titled full-length studio album via Middle Kid Records.
Written over the past two years with the help of some talented friends, Kearney took the production reins on several of the album tracks, while Micah Tawkls (Hayley Williams, Liza Anne, COIN), Marc Scibilia (Breland, Robin
Schultz, Teddy Swims) and Mokita (Zac Brown Band, Demi Lovato, David
Guetta) assisted with the rest. In addition, The Brook and the Bluff played as the backing band on several of the album's tracks. Kearney counts the LP as one of his most personal yet and sees it as a reflection of his two-decade long career. Just ahead of the album release, Kearney joined Live with Kelly
& Mark in the studio to perform "Headlights Home."
Over his career, Kearney has released six studio LPs, claimed the #1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts, made four entries into the Hot 100, amassed over 592MM on demand streams and over 2.5 BILLION global streams. Kearney has performed live on The Today Show, Ellen, The Tonight
Show, Late Night with David
Letterman, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! and has garnered raves from USA Today, Entertainment Weekly, People, Billboard, PARADE, and Marie Claire. He also has an incredible touring history, sharing the road with everyone from John Mayer
to NEEDTOBREATHE as well as headlining numerous tours of his own.
Kearney will hit the road in June for the start of a massive US headline tour that continues in August and through November. All the confirmed tour dates are below.
Confirmed US Tour Dates:
6/13 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre
6/14 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
6/15 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
6/17 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby
Theater
6/18 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
6/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Gardens
6/21 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
6/22 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm
6/24 - Aspen, CO - Belly
Up
6/25 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
6/27 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre
6/28 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
6/30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Frederik
Meijer Gardens
8/15 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
8/16 - North Stonington, CT - Jonathan Edwards Winery
8/18 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box
9/10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National
Centre
9/12 - Minneapolis, MN - State
Theatre
9/13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theatre
9/14 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
9/16 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
9/17 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre
9/19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman
9/20 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival
9/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
9/23 - Raleigh, NC - Carolina Theater
9/24 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater
9/26 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
9/27 - Glenside, PA - Keswick
9/28 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater
9/30 - Albany, NY - The Egg
10/1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
10/2 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
11/7 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater
11/8 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater
11/9 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
11/11 - Santa
Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center
11/12 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
11/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
11/15 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay
11/16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
11/18 - Santa
Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre
11/19 - Menlo Park, CA - Guild Theater
11/20 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre