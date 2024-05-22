Mat Kearney Releases Self-Titled LP; See Full Headline Tour Dates



Written over the past two years with the help of some talented friends, Kearney took the production reins on several of the album tracks, while Micah Tawkls (Hayley Williams, Liza Anne, COIN), Marc Scibilia (Breland,



Over his career, Kearney has released six studio LPs, claimed the #1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts, made four entries into the Hot 100, amassed over 592MM on demand streams and over 2.5 BILLION global streams. Kearney has performed live on The Today Show, Ellen, The

Kearney will hit the road in June for the start of a massive US headline tour that continues in August and through November. All the confirmed tour dates are below.



Confirmed US Tour Dates:

6/13 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

6/14 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

6/15 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

6/17 - Spokane, WA -

6/18 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

6/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Gardens

6/21 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

6/22 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm

6/24 - Aspen, CO -

6/25 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

6/27 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

6/28 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

6/30 - Grand Rapids, MI -

8/15 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

8/16 - North Stonington, CT - Jonathan Edwards Winery

8/18 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box

9/10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old

9/12 - Minneapolis, MN -

9/13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theatre

9/14 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

9/16 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

9/17 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre

9/19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman

9/20 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

9/23 - Raleigh, NC - Carolina Theater

9/24 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater

9/26 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

9/27 - Glenside, PA - Keswick

9/28 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater

9/30 - Albany, NY - The Egg

10/1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

10/2 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

11/7 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater

11/8 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater

11/9 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

11/11 -

11/12 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

11/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

11/15 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

11/16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

11/18 -

11/19 - Menlo Park, CA - Guild Theater

11/20 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville based, Oregon-born multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Mat Kearney just released his new self-titled full-length studio album via Middle Kid Records.Written over the past two years with the help of some talented friends, Kearney took the production reins on several of the album tracks, while Micah Tawkls (Hayley Williams, Liza Anne, COIN), Marc Scibilia (Breland, Robin Schultz, Teddy Swims) and Mokita (Zac Brown Band, Demi Lovato, David Guetta) assisted with the rest. In addition, The Brook and the Bluff played as the backing band on several of the album's tracks. Kearney counts the LP as one of his most personal yet and sees it as a reflection of his two-decade long career. Just ahead of the album release, Kearney joined Live with Kelly & Mark in the studio to perform "Headlights Home."Over his career, Kearney has released six studio LPs, claimed the #1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts, made four entries into the Hot 100, amassed over 592MM on demand streams and over 2.5 BILLION global streams. Kearney has performed live on The Today Show, Ellen, The Tonight Show, Late Night with David Letterman, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! and has garnered raves from USA Today, Entertainment Weekly, People, Billboard, PARADE, and Marie Claire. He also has an incredible touring history, sharing the road with everyone from John Mayer to NEEDTOBREATHE as well as headlining numerous tours of his own.Kearney will hit the road in June for the start of a massive US headline tour that continues in August and through November. All the confirmed tour dates are below.Confirmed US Tour Dates:6/13 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre6/14 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre6/15 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall6/17 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theater6/18 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory6/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Gardens6/21 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma6/22 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm6/24 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up6/25 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre6/27 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre6/28 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place6/30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Frederik Meijer Gardens8/15 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse8/16 - North Stonington, CT - Jonathan Edwards Winery8/18 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box9/10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre9/12 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre9/13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theatre9/14 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre9/16 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant9/17 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre9/19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman9/20 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival9/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle9/23 - Raleigh, NC - Carolina Theater9/24 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater9/26 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre9/27 - Glenside, PA - Keswick9/28 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater9/30 - Albany, NY - The Egg10/1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall10/2 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live11/7 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater11/8 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater11/9 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater11/11 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center11/12 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre11/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren11/15 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay11/16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues11/18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre11/19 - Menlo Park, CA - Guild Theater11/20 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre



