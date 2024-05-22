Jade Eagleson Grabs 5th No 1 At Canadian Country Radio With "Telluride"!



"I am beyond grateful for the incredible support from my fans and friends at Country radio," said Eagleson. "The past year has already been such a blessing and learning about today's news while I sat at home with our new family of four reminds me how thankful I am to get to do what I do. I couldn't do any of this without the amazing team behind me and the unwavering support of my listeners - so thank you to everyone for loving this song as much as I do."



"Telluride," with its clever play on words, is a standout hit from Eagleson's highly acclaimed, JUNO-nominated album, Do It Anyway (2023). The track encompasses Eagleson's signature 90s sound and storytelling lyricism in a heartfelt anthem encouraging a departure from an unsatisfactory relationship. The track's success at Canadian Country radio underscores Eagleson's undeniable talent and the unmatched vocals that landed him the titles of 2023 CCMA Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and the No. 1 CanCon Country Artist in 2023 by MediaBase.



Fans will be able to celebrate with Eagleson this summer as he takes the stage for a string of live performances and festival appearances across Canada,



At just 29 years of age, Jade Eagleson has made quite the mark on the international Country music scene. Boasting 305M+ global streams and 120M+ views on YouTube since the debut of his self-titled album (2020), which holds four GOLD-certified and two PLATINUM-certified singles as well as the title of most globally streamed debut album by an internationally-signed Country artist, Eagleson has also landed five No.1's at Canadian Country



At just 29 years of age, Jade Eagleson has made quite the mark on the international Country music scene. Boasting 305M+ global streams and 120M+ views on YouTube since the debut of his self-titled album (2020), which holds four GOLD-certified and two PLATINUM-certified singles as well as the title of most globally streamed debut album by an internationally-signed Country artist, Eagleson has also landed five No.1's at Canadian Country Radio ("Lucky," "All Night To Figure It Out," "More Drinkin' Than Fishin'" feat. Dean Brody, "She Don't Know," "Telluride"), three GOLD-certified tracks on his sophomore album and one PLATINUM-certified track and another two GOLD-certified tracks on his third album Do It Anyway. With the release of his debut single "Got Your Name On It" (2018), Eagleson was featured as YouTube Trending 'Artist On The Rise,' marking the first time a Canadian-signed artist in any genre has received the honor. "Got Your Name On It" has since become the first debut single by a Canadian artist to go PLATINUM.

These last few years have been unmatched for the Ontario native. Eagleson kicked off 2024 with his third JUNO nomination for Country Album of the Year and last year was named the 2023 CCMA Awards Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year, also taking home the award for Innovative Campaign of the Year during Country Music Week 2023. Eagleson's third studio album, Do It Anyway and single "Telluride" are available everywhere now.




