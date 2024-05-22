Horse Jumper Of Love To Release New Album; Share Lead Single Ft. Wednesday's Karly Hartzman



The album finds the trio cranking up the volume while keeping the no-frills intimacy they're known for. Frontman Dimitri Giannopoulos' evocative lyrics and arrangements suddenly turn from delicate to blistering, their music is full of intensity, contrasting between quiet and loud, heavy and gentle, and animated by stark emotion and straightforward, timeless songwriting.



Lead single "Wink," featuring guest vocals from Wednesday's Karly Hartzman, strips down Horse Jumper of Love's songwriting to the essentials: urgent, accessible arrangements full of catharsis.



Of the song, released today with a Brittany Reeber-directed video, Giannopoulos says "I was inspired by a Russian short story called "Leaves" by Dimitry Bakin. The story is partly about people leaving their home for something better but when they return they are back to the same place they started. The story shed some perspective on my own life and the ebb and flow of pushing forward for something better and going back to your old ways."



Disaster Trick, which also features additional contributions from Wednesday's Karly Hartzman and MJ Lenderman and Ella Williams of Squirrel Flower, feels like a creative reset for the band, partly due to Giannopoulos' recent sobriety. "This was the first album I've ever done where I went into it with a very clear mind," he says. "In the past, we would just show up at a studio, drink, and record. Here, everything felt purposeful." With this newfound energy, the band entered Asheville, North Carolina's Drop of Sun Studios with producer Alex Farrar (Wednesday, Indigo De Souza). The recordings soar with searing guitars and an unshakeable rhythm section, comprised of bassist John Margaris and drummer

Hot on the heels of a spring tour supporting Alvvays, Horse Jumper of Love is hitting the road this summer on a North



Track List:

1. Snow Angel

2. Wink

3. Today's Iconoclast

4. Word

5. Lip Reader

6. Wait By The Stairs

7.

8. Curtain

9. Death Spiral

10. Gates Of Heaven

11. Nude Descending



Tour Dates:

7/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union

7/16 - Washington, D.C. @ The

7/17 - Richmond, VA @ The

7/19 - Charleston, SC @

7/20 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ^

7/21 - Miami, FL @ The Ground ^

7/23 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ^

7/24 - Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

7/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

7/27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

7/28 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

7/30 - Chicago, IL @

7/31 - Detroit, MI @ St Andrew's Hall ^

8/1 - Windsor, ON @ Meteor

8/2 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall ^

8/4 - Portland, ME @ Oxbow Blending & Bottling

8/5 - Boston, MA @ Royale ^

8/6 - Troy, NY @ No Fun

8/7 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

^ w/ DIIV. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Horse Jumper of Love have announced their new album, Disaster Trick, due August 16th on Run For Cover Records.The album finds the trio cranking up the volume while keeping the no-frills intimacy they're known for. Frontman Dimitri Giannopoulos' evocative lyrics and arrangements suddenly turn from delicate to blistering, their music is full of intensity, contrasting between quiet and loud, heavy and gentle, and animated by stark emotion and straightforward, timeless songwriting.Lead single "Wink," featuring guest vocals from Wednesday's Karly Hartzman, strips down Horse Jumper of Love's songwriting to the essentials: urgent, accessible arrangements full of catharsis.Of the song, released today with a Brittany Reeber-directed video, Giannopoulos says "I was inspired by a Russian short story called "Leaves" by Dimitry Bakin. The story is partly about people leaving their home for something better but when they return they are back to the same place they started. The story shed some perspective on my own life and the ebb and flow of pushing forward for something better and going back to your old ways."Disaster Trick, which also features additional contributions from Wednesday's Karly Hartzman and MJ Lenderman and Ella Williams of Squirrel Flower, feels like a creative reset for the band, partly due to Giannopoulos' recent sobriety. "This was the first album I've ever done where I went into it with a very clear mind," he says. "In the past, we would just show up at a studio, drink, and record. Here, everything felt purposeful." With this newfound energy, the band entered Asheville, North Carolina's Drop of Sun Studios with producer Alex Farrar (Wednesday, Indigo De Souza). The recordings soar with searing guitars and an unshakeable rhythm section, comprised of bassist John Margaris and drummer James Doran.Hot on the heels of a spring tour supporting Alvvays, Horse Jumper of Love is hitting the road this summer on a North America tour with DIIV. All dates below.Track List:1. Snow Angel2. Wink3. Today's Iconoclast4. Word5. Lip Reader6. Wait By The Stairs7. Heavy Metal8. Curtain9. Death Spiral10. Gates Of Heaven11. Nude DescendingTour Dates:7/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer 7/16 - Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre ^7/17 - Richmond, VA @ The National 7/19 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^7/20 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ^7/21 - Miami, FL @ The Ground ^7/23 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ^7/24 - Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar7/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^7/27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^7/28 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^7/30 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^7/31 - Detroit, MI @ St Andrew's Hall ^8/1 - Windsor, ON @ Meteor8/2 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall ^8/4 - Portland, ME @ Oxbow Blending & Bottling8/5 - Boston, MA @ Royale ^8/6 - Troy, NY @ No Fun8/7 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^^ w/ DIIV.



