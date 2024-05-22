In The Valley Below To Release New Album 'The Black Moon,' Drops First Single





To celebrate the announcement, the band also shares the new single and video "Brushfire," a soaring, strummy barn burner with an eerie, end-of-days prophecy reminiscent of a fanatical 70s cult celebration. The band enlisted acclaimed producer/collaborator Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Sharon Van Etten, Danger Mouse) to record the song at his Slow Fawn studio in upstate NY. During the final day of recording, the spirit of the song must have stirred up the gods as an actual brushfire broke out nearby. Minutes later, the power went out and a winter storm whipped through the hilltop studio. With no heat or light, they had to cut the session short, finishing it remotely.



In The Valley Below will kick off their US summer tour on July 9 in Phoenix. Shows include The Lodge Room in Los Angeles, The Mercury Lounge in NYC, and finish back in the Midwest at The Shelter in Detroit and The Empty Bottle in Chicago. See below for the full list of dates.



Summer Tour Dates:

July 9th - Phoenix, AZ -

July 10th - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

July 11th - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

July 13th - San Francisco, CA - Café du Nord

July 16th - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

July 17th - Seattle, WA -

July 20th - Denver, CO - Moe's

July 22nd - Austin, TX - 3Ten at Austin City Limits

July 23rd - Dallas, TX - Sundown

July 25th - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

July 26th - Hastings, MI - Fair Ground Festival

July 28th - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

July 30th - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

July 31st - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

August 1st - Boston, MA - Arts at the Armory

August 3rd - Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd

August 5th - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

August 7th - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle



In The Valley Below is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based band that formed in Echo Park, California in 2011. Since forming as a band, Jeffrey Jacob Mendel and Angela Gail Mattson have married and started a family. The two escaped a tiny apartment in L.A.'s Echo Park to a gothic, 100-year-old retreat in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where they built a recording studio where much of the new album was made. The band released its first studio album, The Belt, in 2014. It featured the Billboard Alternative-charting single "Peaches." Their sophomore album and feature film The Pink Chateau followed in 2019. While In The Valley Below haven't released a new album in five years, they've been busy in the interim, headlining shows in Japan, touring with OMD and The Airborne Toxic Event and appearing at the World is a Vampire Festival in Mexico City with the Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol and Turnstile.




