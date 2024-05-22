Phish Share New Song 'Oblivion' Ahead Of New Album 'Evolve'





In 1997, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Phish has announced today's premiere of "Oblivion," the second song released from their forthcoming new album, Evolve. Phish's first album in over four years, Evolve arrives via JEMP Records/ATO on Friday, July 12.Evolve is Phish's 16th studio album and was produced by Vance Powell and Bryce Goggin. It was recorded in the fall of 2023 at the band's Vermont recording studio, The Barn. True to Phish's unique creative process, the album's 12 songs were selected from arrangements shaped by the band's dynamic live performances. Some, like the fan-favorite "A Wave Of Hope," have become springboards for Phish's most soaring improvisation. The album was heralded in April with the release of its title track.Having just completed their highly acclaimed four-night sold-out run at Sphere - described by critics as "stunning," "revelatory," and "transcendent" - Phish will begin their summer tour with a three-night stand at Mansfield, MA's Xfinity Center (July 19-21) and then continuing on with performances at Uncasville, CT's Mohegan Sun Arena (July 23-24), East Troy, WI's Alpine Valley Music Theatre (July 26-28), St. Louis, MO's Chaifetz Arena (July 30-31), Noblesville, IN's Ruoff Music Center (August 2-4), Grand Rapids, MI's Van Andel Arena (August 6-7), and Bethel, NY historic Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (August 9-11). The tour will culminate with Phish's traditional Labor Day Weekend run at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO, returning for four nights (August 29-September 1). Limited tickets remain available for most dates.This summer will see also Phish hosting Mondegreen, a four-day festival set for August 15-18 at The Woodlands in Dover, DE. The band's 11th self-produced festival and first in nine years, Mondegreen will see Phish performing over four days and nights, alongside an array of interactive fan experiences, specially curated regional food and drink, art installations, and much more. For complete details on passes, car and RV camping and parking options, on-site glamping accommodations, travel packages, and more, please visit phish.com/mondegreen.Tracklist:Hey StrangerOblivionEvolveA Wave of HopePillow JetsLonely TripLife Saving GunMonstersEther EdgeHuman NatureValdeseMercyThe Well** Vinyl OnlyPHISH - LIVE 2024JULY19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center20 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena (SOLD OUT)24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena (SOLD OUT)26 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre27 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre28 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Music Valley Music Theatre30 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena31 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz ArenaAUGUST2 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center3 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center4 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena7 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena9 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts10 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts11 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts15 - The Woodlands, Dover, DE - Mondegreen16 - The Woodlands, Dover, DE - Mondegreen17 - The Woodlands, Dover, DE - Mondegreen18 - The Woodlands, Dover, DE - Mondegreen29 - Commerce City, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park30 - Commerce City, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park31 - Commerce City, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods ParkSEPTEMBER1 - Commerce City, CO - Dick's Sporting Goods Park Phish - Trey Anastasio (guitar, vocals), Jon Fishman (drums, vocals), Mike Gordon (bass, vocals), and Page McConnell (keyboards, vocals) - has earned one of music's most dedicated fan communities for its blend of idiosyncratic songcraft, extended improvisation, and immersive live performances, all fusing a variety of genres into their own freewheeling sound and vision.Formed in 1983 in Burlington, VT, Phish has released 15 studio albums, beginning with 1989's Junta and continuing through 2020's Sigma Oasis, released on the band's own JEMP Records. In 2002, the band launched LivePhish, which offers high-quality soundboard recordings of every show, regular releases from Phish's substantial archive, and 4k live webcasts. LivePhish+, the band's streaming service, is the most successful artist-driven service of its kind, offering unlimited on-demand access to the entire LivePhish catalog.Widely recognized among live music's most beloved and inventive artists, Phish has played over 2,000 shows since their formation, regularly selling out multiple nights at arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across North America including such annual traditions as sold-out Labor Day weekend runs at Dick's Sporting Goods Park soccer stadium outside of Denver, Halloween extravaganzas, and four-night New Year's Eve celebrations at NYC's world-famous Madison Square Garden. To date, Phish have performed 83 sold-out shows at The Garden since their debut performance there in 1994. In 2017, Phish performed The Bakers' Dozen, a 13-night concert series that saw the band play 237 unique songs, repeating none during the entire run. The 13 shows concluded with Phish being presented with a banner commemorating the unprecedented series, which hangs in The Garden's rafters.In 1996, Phish presented The Clifford Ball, the first of 10 self-produced festivals, held on the decommissioned Plattsburgh Air Force Base in upstate New York, and influenced a new generation of American rock festivals including Bonnaroo among others. Phish marked the turn of the millennium with a New Year's Eve festival at Florida's Big Cypress Indian Reservation, drawing a record-setting attendance of 80,000 people, playing an historic seven-hour set, culminating at dawn on New Year's Day.In 1997, Phish founded The WaterWheel Foundation to oversee the band's various charitable activities, harnessing the kindness of the Phish fan community to create positive change. WaterWheel fulfills this mission by collecting donations for local nonprofit organizations in association with Phish tour dates via WaterWheel's Touring Division. WaterWheel also supports non-profits based in Phish's home state of Vermont, especially those focused on cleaning up the Lake Champlain watershed. WaterWheel chooses beneficiaries from a wide sphere of causes including those working to protect the environment, promote social justice, fight food insecurity, provide music education, register voters, and those that help women and children, the homeless, and others in need. Phish recently performed two benefit concerts at Saratoga Springs, NY's Broadview Stage at SPAC, raising over $3.5M for flood recovery efforts in Vermont and Upstate New York. For more information or to donate, please see www.waterwheelfoundation.org.



