For King + Country's "The Inspired By Soundtrack" For 'Unsung Hero' Biopic Film Drops

'Crazy' New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum and four-time GRAMMY Award-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY (brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone) drop their "The Inspired By Soundtrack" album today for their family biopic film, 'UNSUNG HERO'. The duo also releases their new music video for 'She Believes' from the album that is available in conjunction with the film which releases today in theatres nationwide via LIONSGATE/for KING + COUNTRY ENTERTAINMENT in the US, and in the UK and IRELAND on June 16th by KOVA. The film stars Joel Smallbone; he also co-wrote the film, and it is his directorial debut."The Inspired By Soundtrack" also includes recently released singles, 'Place In This World' feat. Michael W. Smith; 'Checking In' with Lee Brice; 'To Hell With The Devil (RISE)' feat. Lecrae & Stryper; 'Lead Me On' feat. Amy Grant; and much more. It also features the title track of the film, 'Unsung Hero', from their current Grammy® nominated and AMA, Billboard and Dove award-winning album, 'What Are We Waiting For?'Says the Smallbones, "What a field day we had with this album! We have more features than any album we've ever done, having had the opportunity to take these incredibly nostalgic 90's songs and re-imagine them with a for KING + COUNTRY flair. We've been able to partner with multiple artists on their songs - Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Rebecca St. James, Stryper, and more. It's been quite an adventure, a creative process to re-envision these songs. We hope everyone enjoys them as much as we enjoyed making them!"Based on a remarkable true story, 'UNSUNG HERO' follows Helen and David Smallbone as they move their family from Down Under to the States, searching for a brighter future after David's successful music company collapses. With nothing more than their seven children, suitcases, and their love of music, David (for KING + COUNTRY's Joel Smallbone) and his pregnant wife Helen (Daisy Betts) set out to rebuild their lives. Helen's faith stands against all odds and inspires her husband and children to hold onto theirs. With their own dreams on hold, David and Helen begin to realise the musical prowess in their children, who would go on to become two of the most successful acts in Inspirational Music history: four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artists for KING + COUNTRY and Rebecca St. James. The film stars Daisy Betts, Joel Smallbone, Kirrilee Berger, Jonathan Jackson, Lucas Black, Candace Cameron Bure, and Terry O'Quinn. It was directed and written by Joel Smallbone and Richard L. Ramsey; and produced by Joshua Walsh, Justin Tolley, Joel Smallbone and Luke Smallbone. For more information visit: https://unsunghero.movie/.for KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry's most respected and decorated duos, and was recently nominated for a 2024 GRAMMY® Award with multi-Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks for 'LOVE ME LIKE I AM', marking the eighth GRAMMY® nomination of the duo's career (with four wins). 'LOVE ME LIKE I AM (feat. Jordin Sparks)', was the duo's 13th #1 hit single on Billboard's Christian Airplay Chart, followed by their recent single 'What Are We Waiting For?', which marks their 14th #1 track (and 9th consecutive #1 hit single) on Billboard airplay. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have been awarded four GRAMMY® Awards, an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, 10 GMA Dove Awards, and 17 K-LOVE Fan Awards. Their 13 No.1 songs have produced an astonishing 2 billion career streams. The RIAA Platinum-selling act's live show has been hailed as a must-see concert event that continues to wow sold-out crowds whether in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Netherlands, or New Zealand. for KING + COUNTRY's 'WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?', released this year, became the duo's second Top 10 album on the Billboard 200; following their RIAA Gold certified album, 'BURN THE SHIPS', which also debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. The duo has had seven consecutive No. 1 songs including 'For God Is With Us', 'joy.', 'TOGETHER' (feat. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly), and the 11-week Platinum smash, 'God Only Knows'. The global hitmakers have collaborated with a diverse list of artists including Jordin Sparks, Hillary Scott, Dolly Parton, NEEDTOBREATHE and Timbaland, amongst others. Joel and Luke Smallbone are committed to various philanthropic efforts focused on human trafficking, and children in need, as well as numerous programs in support of the arts. In addition, 'UNSUNG HERO' Joel Smallbone's directorial debut film from for KING + COUNTRY Entertainment has been picked up by Lionsgate with a theatrical release date of April 26, 2024. Titled from the duo's song of the same name that was dedicated to their parents, the biopic follows the Smallbone family's immigration from Australia to the United States.Tracklisting for "THE INSPIRED BY SOUNDTRACK" includes:'You're The Voice''Place In This World' feat. Michael W Smith'She Believes''To Hell With The Devil (RISE)' feat. Lecrae & StryperStryper Interlude feat. Michael Sweet'You Make Everything Beautiful' feat. Rebecca St. James'Checking In' feat. Lee Brice'Unsung Hero' (Single Edit)'Harmony' feat. Sleeping at Last'Lead Me On' feat. Amy Grant'I Surrender All' feat. Hillary Scott & Michael W. Smith'Crazy'



