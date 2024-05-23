Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 23/05/2024

I Am: Celine Dion Streaming Globally On Prime Video June 25, 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
250 entries in 22 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
358 entries in 26 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
496 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
427 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
359 entries in 23 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
86 entries in 23 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
82 entries in 25 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
167 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
161 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
629 entries in 23 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
206 entries in 22 charts
I Am: Celine Dion Streaming Globally On Prime Video June 25, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar's struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

I AM: CELINE DION is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and is a Vermilion Films production in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Music Entertainment.

Directed by Irene Taylor
Produced by Stacy Lorts, Tom Mackay, Julie Begey Seureau and Irene Taylor
Executive produced by Dave Platel, Denis Savage, Shane Carter, Krista Wegener
Runtime: 102 minutes
Rated: PG

I AM: CELINE DION will be a part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy with a single membership.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0091550 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0052332878112793 secs