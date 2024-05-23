I Am: Celine Dion Streaming Globally On Prime Video June 25, 2024





I AM: CELINE DION will be a part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy with a single membership. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar's struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.I AM: CELINE DION is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and is a Vermilion Films production in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Music Entertainment.Directed by Irene TaylorProduced by Stacy Lorts, Tom Mackay, Julie Begey Seureau and Irene TaylorExecutive produced by Dave Platel, Denis Savage, Shane Carter, Krista WegenerRuntime: 102 minutesRated: PGI AM: CELINE DION will be a part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy with a single membership.



