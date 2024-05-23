Jeremy Zucker, Lauv & Alexander 23 Team Up For New Single "Cozy" Out Now





On working with Lauv and



Lauv chimes in, "When Jeremy,







"Cozy" follows Jeremy's latest single "this time," which was released to celebrate the five-year anniversary of his beloved EP summer, and global viral hit "comethru." Popdust proclaimed, "'this time' proves [Jeremy Zucker]'s known who he is from the start." 2023 also saw Zucker drop his honest and vulnerable EP is nothing sacred?, which includes fan favorite songs "a dying world…," "OK," and "internet crush."



Not to mention, last fall, he partnered with Depop to launch an exclusive charity shop to benefit non-profit organization One Tree Planted, recruiting artists like



Jeremy also returned to the road for his biggest headline tour to date, performing sold-out shows across North



Multi-Platinum, New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer



A truly groundbreaking force in today's music world, Lauv embodies both the immense freedom of an independent artist and the hitmaking power of a pop phenomenon. With the arrival of his breakthrough smash "







Mercury Records, the famed label originally founded by Irving Green in 1945, relaunched in 2022 as a division of Republic. Home to the next vanguard of trailblazing artists and creative pioneers, the forward-thinking music company upholds a core commitment to artist development. The dynamic roster includes Post Malone, Noah Kahan, Zayn, Chelsea Cutler, Stephen Sanchez, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Jeremy Zucker joins acclaimed Multi-Platinum singers, songwriters, and producers Lauv and Alexander 23 for the collaboration of the summer, "Cozy," out today on Mercury Records. The new song is released alongside a feel-good music video, directed by Paris Mumpower and inspired by the fan-favorite movie Step Brothers, featuring the three best friends having an epic sleepover. All three artists have been building excitement amongst fans by teasing the track online through their secret Instagram account @thegirlsthegirls522.On working with Lauv and Alexander 23, Jeremy says, "this collab has been a long time coming, and it was the most fun i've had in a while making music. knowing Ari and Alexander for so many years and having such similar fan bases made this rollout all the more exciting to us. we each had the ability to bring a bit of ourselves into this song and video and created something really special."Lauv chimes in, "When Jeremy, Alexander and I went into the studio to make a song, I knew we had to create something super fire. I'm so excited you guys can hear it now too. I feel like our fans have waited for us to collaborate for so long, and I truly just love these boys and think they're so talented, so it's an honor to make a song with them." Alexander 23 shares, "Making 'Cozy' with Jeremy and Ari was one of my favorite times in the studio. We've been talking about making music all together for years, and when it finally happened it was magical. We wrote it pretty fast, and then Ari took a nap while me and Jeremy recorded guitars (legendary).""Cozy" follows Jeremy's latest single "this time," which was released to celebrate the five-year anniversary of his beloved EP summer, and global viral hit "comethru." Popdust proclaimed, "'this time' proves [Jeremy Zucker]'s known who he is from the start." 2023 also saw Zucker drop his honest and vulnerable EP is nothing sacred?, which includes fan favorite songs "a dying world…," "OK," and "internet crush."Not to mention, last fall, he partnered with Depop to launch an exclusive charity shop to benefit non-profit organization One Tree Planted, recruiting artists like Alexander 23 as well as Shawn Mendes, Chelsea Cutler, and many more and curating an exclusive shop featuring iconic pieces from their personal closets. Immediately selling out upon its on-sale, all proceeds from the shop went directly towards One Tree Planted, which plants one tree for every dollar donated.Jeremy also returned to the road for his biggest headline tour to date, performing sold-out shows across North America for is nothing sacred? The Tour. Reviewing his sold-out show at Los Angeles' The Wiltern, LADYGUNN declared, "Zucker's ability to seamlessly blend genres, coupled with his commitment to authenticity, has propelled him into the vanguard of a new wave of artists transforming the music industry." Stay tuned for more to come from Jeremy Zucker this year.Multi-Platinum, New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer Jeremy Zucker infuses alternative pop with meaning. He grafts eloquent existential lyrics onto cinematic production laced with guitar and grainy beat-craft. Jeremy's music has always leaned on conversation-starting lyricism and intimate sonic architecture as the bedrock of his signature sound since 2015. Posting up 10 billion global streams and selling over 4.5 million albums, he's delivered relatable anthems at a relentless pace, including the Platinum "all the kids are depressed," "you were good to me" [with Chelsea Cutler], and "comethru," as well as Gold singles "talk is overrated" [feat. blackbear] and "better off" [with Chelsea Cutler]. He served up a pair of fan favorite albums, namely love is not dying [2020] and CRUSHER [2021], and teamed up with like-minded visionary Chelsea Cutler for the collaborative EPs—brent [2019] and brent ii [2021]. Moreover, he has garnered praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, HYPEBEAST, PAPER Magazine, Wonderland, Marie Claire, Man About Town, and Numéro Magazine, among others, as well as graced the covers of FAULT Magazine, Head Above The Clouds Magazine, and NUDE Magazine. Beyond selling out headline tours on four continents, he has performed at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Firefly, and Reading & Leeds, to name a few. Plus, he shined on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, TODAY Show, and more. He initially teased his latest chapter with "internet crush," which piled up millions of streams right out of the gate. He incited an irresistible and identifiable internal dialogue on his 2023 EP, is nothing sacred?, and continued to speak from the heart on the newest single "this time" and his biggest North American headline run to date, is nothing sacred? Tour.A truly groundbreaking force in today's music world, Lauv embodies both the immense freedom of an independent artist and the hitmaking power of a pop phenomenon. With the arrival of his breakthrough smash " I Like Me Better "—a worldwide hit with over 2 billion streams and Certified RIAA Sextuple-Platinum—the singer/songwriter/producer/multi-instrumentalist redefined the limits of success for independent artists, paving the way for like-minded creators to pursue stardom on their own terms. Since then, he's emerged as a global sensation who routinely pulls in massive streaming numbers and headlines arenas all across Asia and Europe, thanks to a passionate fanbase who've come to rely on his steady output of soul-baring yet immediately catchy pop songs. A magnetic performer in any context, Lauv boasts an extensive touring history that includes supporting Ed Sheeran in the US and around the world, as well as headlining legendary global venues and arenas. Not long after making his full-length debut with ~how i'm feeling~ (a gold-certified LP that reached #16 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured hits like the double-Platinum Troye Sivan collaboration "i'm so tired…"), he headlined shows in India, China, Taiwan, Mexico, Brazil, and Buenos Aires as his global fanbase expanded even further. Lauv's music has been praised by outlets such as Rolling Stone, Vogue, V Magazine, PAPER, with Billboard calling him "one of pop's premier songwriters." This year will see him embark on his own new chapter of music that promises to continue his ascent as a global musical force to be reckoned with. Lauv's new single "Potential," released via AWAL, is an unguarded outpouring to a high-energy backdrop of potent beats and lush guitar work, reaching an anthemic intensity at its gang-vocal-fueled bridge. Chicago native Alexander Glantz is the creative force behind Alexander 23. In March 2019, he made his debut with "Dirty AF1s," which climbed to the top of the DSP charts. Later in the fall, he shared his debut, critically-acclaimed EP I'm Sorry I Love You and spent the rest of 2019 on tour with Omar Apollo. He kicked off 2020 by selling out his debut headline shows and then releasing his RIAA Platinum Certified Track "IDK You Yet". In 2021, Alexander 23 sold out his debut headline tour and followed that up with a Grammy Nomination for his co-production on "good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo. His Dan Nigro co-produced debut album " Aftershock " arrived in the summer of 2022 following his support of John Mayer on the Sob Rock tour. He followed that up with his first world tour in the fall of 2022. In 2023, Alexander executive produced Renee Rapp's debut album Snow Angel.Mercury Records, the famed label originally founded by Irving Green in 1945, relaunched in 2022 as a division of Republic. Home to the next vanguard of trailblazing artists and creative pioneers, the forward-thinking music company upholds a core commitment to artist development. The dynamic roster includes Post Malone, Noah Kahan, Zayn, Chelsea Cutler, Stephen Sanchez, James Bay, Lord Huron, AJR, and Jeremy Zucker as well as emerging talents Dylan Gossett, Lyn Lapid, Ka$hdami, Foggieraw, Bryant Barnes, and Camylio. Mercury maintains strategic alliances with Nashville's Big Loud Records (Morgan Wallen, Lily Rose), Imperial Music (Bo Burnham) and 2for2 projects (Jake Minch).



