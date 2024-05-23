Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 23/05/2024

Mariah Carey Joins Muni Long On The Remix Of "Made For Me"

Mariah Carey Joins Muni Long On The Remix Of "Made For Me"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning R&B superstar Muni Long joins forces with global icon Mariah Carey on a blockbuster remix of her viral hit "Made For Me" out now via Supergiant Records/Def Jam Recordings. The chart-topping smash has taken flight as one of the year's hottest R&B records, and it also just notably scored a Platinum certification from the RIAA.

About the collaboration Mariah Carey commented, "When I got the call from JD to work on the 'Made For Me' remix, I said yes immediately. Muni is an amazing writer and performer, and this collaboration is a match made in heaven!"

On the remix, Carey's instantly recognizable presence and generational voice amplify the power of "Made For Me." The track unites two eras of R&B excellence on one anthemic duet. The addition of Carey speaks to the impression that "Made For Me" has left on the culture!

Tonight, Muni takes the stage on the Season Finale of NBC's The Voice for what promises to be an unforgettable performance of "Made For Me."
"Made For Me" continues to make waves. Thus far, it cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, it has spent 7 weeks at #1 on the R&B Radio Airplay Chart, and catapulted to #1 on Apple's R&B Chart and #2 on the Apple Music All Genres Chart. The music video has also nearly 40 million YouTube views.
This year, she also dropped "Made For Me (Soul Train Performance Live)."

Produced by the legendary Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox, and JordanXL, "Made For Me" follows in the footsteps of mega hit "Hrs & Hrs" and vaulted to #1 at R&B Radio solidifying her staying power at the top of the charts.
Everything is setting the stage for her forthcoming full-length album due in 2024!






