Alternative 23/05/2024

The Black Keys Perform On 'The Voice' Season Finale!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Black Keys were on the season finale of NBC's The Voice to perform "Beautiful People (Stay High)," from their new album, Ohio Players.
The Black Keys' twelfth studio album, Ohio Players - a title inspired by the legendary Dayton, Ohio, funk band of the same name - features several collaborations between band mates Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney with various friends and colleagues, like Dan "The Automator" Nakamura, Beck, Noel Gallagher, Greg Kurstin, and others. "We had this epiphany: 'We can call our friends to help us make music,'" Carney says. Auerbach adds, "No matter who we work with, it never feels like we're sacrificing who we are. It only feels like it adds some special flavor... But when it came time to finish the album, it was just Pat and me." You can get it and hear it here.

The band performs at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Grant Park on July 6 and kicks off a 31-date North American tour in Tulsa on September 17. The tour travels across the country to cities including Austin, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, with two dates in the band's home state of Ohio. You can watch it here:







