Zacchae'us Paul Announces New Album 'Jazz Money' Out June 21, 2024





Paul's musical journey began in his childhood home studio, influenced by his step-father and experiences in church. His exploration of jazz intensified after discovering Duke Ellington, leading him to pursue music beyond the church community, later studying in Puerto Rico to expand his musical horizons. He has performed with Terri Lyne Carrington, Melanie Charles, Henry Cole and Saunders Sermons (Jay Z, Fantasia, Maxwell) all of whom are featured on Jazz Money.



Zacchae'us will be performing at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right this Saturday May 25th playing selections from the album alongside Whatmore, Cisco Swank, Yoshi T and others.



Earlier this year, Zacchae'us played a packed show at Brooklyn's Baby's Alright during NYC Winter Jazzfest. where Giovani Russenello of the New York Times singled Zacchae'us out as an artist to watch calling him the "biggest surprise of the weekend."



Zacchae'us is part of a new generation of Candid Records artists which also includes Milena Casado and



From 1960-1963, founder, A&R man, and producer Nat Hentoff recorded over 30 extraordinary albums for the Candid Records label. One cannot underestimate the breadth of these recordings - from bebop to the avant-garde, to blues. Candid sat dormant for years until New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Zacchae'us Paul announced his forthcoming album JAZZ MONEY on storied and recently relaunched Jazz label Candid Records. This announcement comes alongside the release of the latest single from the album, the ebullient "BANANA LAFFY TAFFY" with its lush piano and vocal textures, is an ode to the underdog, banana, what Paul believes is the most "underrated" flavor of Laffy Taffy. "Banana Laffy Taffy '' features label mate Morgan Guerin and alto saxophone player Rogerst Charles. This announcement and release follows his previous single "MAMA SAID" a heartfelt dedication to the extraordinary Black women who have shaped Paul's life, and "BETTER DAYZ" an emotionally powerful song that navigates the turbulence of lost love and personal growth, all the while holding onto the hope of a brighter future. Zacchae'us' music is a fresh take on jazz, blending Atlanta hip-hop, gospel, and Caribbean rhythms. With influences from his upbringing in Atlanta and studies in Puerto Rico, Paul crafts a youthful and thoughtful sound.Paul's musical journey began in his childhood home studio, influenced by his step-father and experiences in church. His exploration of jazz intensified after discovering Duke Ellington, leading him to pursue music beyond the church community, later studying in Puerto Rico to expand his musical horizons. He has performed with Terri Lyne Carrington, Melanie Charles, Henry Cole and Saunders Sermons (Jay Z, Fantasia, Maxwell) all of whom are featured on Jazz Money.Zacchae'us will be performing at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right this Saturday May 25th playing selections from the album alongside Whatmore, Cisco Swank, Yoshi T and others.Earlier this year, Zacchae'us played a packed show at Brooklyn's Baby's Alright during NYC Winter Jazzfest. where Giovani Russenello of the New York Times singled Zacchae'us out as an artist to watch calling him the "biggest surprise of the weekend."Zacchae'us is part of a new generation of Candid Records artists which also includes Milena Casado and Morgan Guerin, all of whom have come to the label via Candid A&R consultant Terri Lyne Carrington. The recently relaunched label - which already has 4 Grammy wins to its credit since 2021 - is building on its legacy as one of the most storied and influential American independent labels of the 1960s.From 1960-1963, founder, A&R man, and producer Nat Hentoff recorded over 30 extraordinary albums for the Candid Records label. One cannot underestimate the breadth of these recordings - from bebop to the avant-garde, to blues. Candid sat dormant for years until Black Lion Records founder and producer, Alan Bates, bought the label in 1989. The next phase of Candid Records is happening now. Since its relaunch in 2021 the label has reissued over 30 titles to high critical acclaim. Thanks to brilliant new releases, Candid has received four GRAMMY awards - 2024 winners the Count Basie Orchestra, 2023 winners Terri Lyne Carrington and Wayne Shorter, and 2022 winner Eliane Elias. Today's Candid is not only committed to its legacy but looks forward to defining its future with the quality music that is synonymous with its elite heritage. Learn more at www.candidrecords.com



