Steve Conte (New York Dolls, Michael Monroe) Releases New Album Worldwide





Conte says, "I'm super excited about my new album on Wicked Cool Records - and once again, I must crow about how psyched I am to have written 1/2 of it with one of my songwriting heroes - XTC's Andy Partridge!

I pulled out all the stops to make this my most melodic, hard power-pop, Beatles-eque, rock 'n' soul album to date - with lyrical themes I haven't explored before!"



Conte adds, "I cannot stress how much Andy Partridge contributed to this record - it would not exist without him and his input. I've given him a co-production credit for helping with the arrangements of the demos, which were ultimately followed when making the final record. To my earlier point, it is the listeners who have have proven to me that I've become better on this record because they've thought that some of my lyric and melody lines were Andy's - which is the highest compliment.



When tasked with which songs were going to exist on Side B, I knew they'd have to stand up next to the Partridge co-writes so I pulled out some the more psychedelic, adventurous soulful songs from the Beatles/XTC/Motown side of my musical brain. I think I picked the right ones because people have mentioned some of those songs as their favorites - and even Andy himself perked up when he heard "I'm Decomposing A Song For You".



In keeping with the aesthetic of 60s-meets-80 power pop, the record had a limitation on what I could use. I played a multitude of guitars; both acoustic & electric, mandolin, Mellotron, strings, piano & organ (all sampled), tambourine & maracas. I had my other co-producer, Andrew Hollander play real piano & Mellotron while keyboard whiz Rob Schwimmer added an authentic 1960s Ondioline as well as Theremin & synthesizer sounds. Real trumpets by Chris Anderson, cello by Mark Stewart, bass by brother John Conte and drums by Prairie



Some of the lyrical themes on the record are truth vs. misinformation, entitlement, boredom, heartache, fidelity, addiction and loss - and of course, love and lust."



Steve Conte has announced an album release show at NYC's The Bowery Electric on June 5th. Joining him on the bill is Joybuzzer, Spanking



'The Concrete Jangle' Track Listing:

Fourth of July

Hey Hey Hey (Aren't You The One?)

We Like It

Shoot Out The Stars

One Last Bell

Motor City Love Machine

All Tied Up

Decomposing A Song For You

Girl With No Name

I



Recognized for his notable guitar contributions with the New York Dolls and as the guitarist for Michael Monroe's band (where he continues to perform), Steve Conte gained global acclaim through his collaborations with Japanese composer and artist Yoko Kanno on the soundtracks of popular anime series, including Cowboy Bebop.



Throughout his career, Conte has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including



His connection with Wicked Cool founder Stevie Van Zandt dates back to 2004 when the Dolls performed at Van Zandt's Underground Garage Festival. Conte reminisces, "But my connection with him goes back to Jersey. I grew up with his cousins in Matawan [near the Jersey shore], so I had been hearing about his legend for years."



