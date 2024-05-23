Twenty One Pilots Share New Song 'The Craving (Single Version)'





The band debuted the emotionally charged track earlier this month, debuting it live at their sold-out London underplay at the Electric Ballroom. Twenty One Pilots' run of super intimate live performances - which included sold-out shows in New York City, Mexico City, and Berlin - will culminate this Friday, May 24th, with a very special hometown release day performance at Columbus, OH's Newport



This past weekend,







Clancy is highlighted by the previously released album tracks "Backslide," "Next Semester" and "Overcompensate," the latter of which rocketed up the Alternative



Having amassed over 33 billion streams worldwide and over 3 million tickets sold across global headline tours, the Columbus, OH based duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have established themselves as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century and redefined the sound of a generation. Co-produced by Joseph and Paul Meany, Clancy marks the final chapter in an ambitious multi-album narrative first introduced in the band's 2015 multi-Platinum breakthrough, Blurryface.



Tour dates:

August 15, 2024 - Denver, CO

August 16, 2024 - Denver, CO

August 18, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT

August 21, 2024 - Portland, OR

August 22, 2024 - Seattle, WA

August 24, 2024 - Oakland, CA

August 25, 2024 - Sacramento, CA

August 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA

August 28, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA

August 30, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ

August 31, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV



































October 1, 2024 - Chicago, IL

October 2, 2024 - Chicago, IL

October 4, 2024 - Columbus, OH

October 5, 2024 - Columbus, OH

October 6, 2024 - Columbus, OH

October 8, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN

October 9, 2024 - Nashville, TN

October 10, 2024 - St. Louis, MO

October 12, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN

November 17, 2024 - Auckland, NZ

November 19, 2024 - Melbourne, AU

November 21, 2024 - Brisbane, AU

November 24, 2024 - Sydney, AU

April 7, 2025 - Hamburg, DE

April 8, 2025 - Berlin, DE

April 9, 2025 - Lodz, PL

April 12, 2025 - Prague, CZ

April 13, 2025 - Vienna, AT

April 16, 2025 - Zurich, CH

April 17, 2025 - Bologna, IT

April 21, 2025 - Madrid, ES

April 22, 2025 - Barcelona, ES

April 24, 2025 - Lyon, FR

April 27, 2025 - Munich, DE

April 28, 2025 - Milan, IT

April 30, 2025 - Amsterdam, NL

May 1, 2025 - Cologne, DE

May 2, 2025 - Paris, FR

May 5, 2025 - Glasgow, UK

May 6, 2025 - Birmingham, UK

May 8, 2025 - Belfast, UK

May 9, 2025 - Dublin, IE

May 11, 2025 - Manchester, UK

May 13, 2025 - London, UK

May 14, 2025 - London, UK



Track Listing:

1. Overcompensate

2. Next Semester

3. Midwest Indigo

4. Routines In The Night

5. Backslide

6. Vignette

7. The Craving (Jenna's Version)

8. Lavish

9. Navigating

10. Snap Back

11. Oldies Station

12. At the Risk Of

13. Paladin Strait



Grammy-Award winning band, Twenty One Pilots, have shifted music and culture as an incomparable creative force and with an ever-evolving vision. The Columbus, OH duo—Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun— have tallied over 33 billion global streams and counting, sold north of three million tickets worldwide, notched dozens of multi-Platinum certifications, and even claimed a spot in the Guinness® Book of World Records. In historic fashion, their quadruple-Platinum breakout LP, Blurryface, took flight as "the first album to notch a RIAA Gold or Platinum certification for every one of its songs," while Vessel followed suit and achieved the same distinction. They elevated to rarified air as "one of only 18 artists to earn multiple RIAA Diamond certifications," going Diamond with " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots have shared "The Craving (single version)," the final taste of new music off their forthcoming album Clancy which arrives everywhere this Friday, May 24th. "The Craving (single version)" is available today on all streaming services and is joined by an official music video directed by longtime collaborator Reel Bear Media.The band debuted the emotionally charged track earlier this month, debuting it live at their sold-out London underplay at the Electric Ballroom. Twenty One Pilots' run of super intimate live performances - which included sold-out shows in New York City, Mexico City, and Berlin - will culminate this Friday, May 24th, with a very special hometown release day performance at Columbus, OH's Newport Music Hall.This past weekend, Twenty One Pilots partnered with independent record stores and various venues around the world to kickoff their global listening parties for Clancy. The events, which will continue through May 23rd, will see over 200 locations around the world hosting fans to listen to Clancy in its entirety ahead of its release. Twenty One Pilots will celebrate the release of Clancy with The Clancy World Tour, their biggest headline tour ever, kicking off with a two-night stand on August 15th and 16th at Denver, CO's Ball Arena. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will traverse North America through the fall followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, Europe, and the United Kingdom [see tour itinerary below]. Tickets for The Clancy World Tour are on sale now.Clancy is highlighted by the previously released album tracks "Backslide," "Next Semester" and "Overcompensate," the latter of which rocketed up the Alternative Radio chart hitting #1, marking their 11th #1 at the format, as it welcomes listeners back to the band's immersive world of 'Trench.'Having amassed over 33 billion streams worldwide and over 3 million tickets sold across global headline tours, the Columbus, OH based duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have established themselves as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century and redefined the sound of a generation. Co-produced by Joseph and Paul Meany, Clancy marks the final chapter in an ambitious multi-album narrative first introduced in the band's 2015 multi-Platinum breakthrough, Blurryface.Tour dates:August 15, 2024 - Denver, COAugust 16, 2024 - Denver, COAugust 18, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UTAugust 21, 2024 - Portland, ORAugust 22, 2024 - Seattle, WAAugust 24, 2024 - Oakland, CAAugust 25, 2024 - Sacramento, CAAugust 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CAAugust 28, 2024 - Los Angeles, CAAugust 30, 2024 - Phoenix, AZAugust 31, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV September 3, 2024 - Austin, TX September 4, 2024 - Houston, TX September 6, 2024 - Dallas, TX September 7, 2024 - Dallas, TX September 10, 2024 - Duluth, GA September 11, 2024 - Orlando, FL September 13, 2024 - Raleigh, NC September 14, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA September 15, 2024 - Baltimore, MD September 17, 2024 - Newark, NJ September 18, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY September 20, 2024 - Boston, MA September 21, 2024 - Boston, MA September 25, 2024 - Montreal, QC September 27, 2024 - Toronto, ON September 28, 2024 - Cleveland, OH September 29, 2024 - Detroit, MIOctober 1, 2024 - Chicago, ILOctober 2, 2024 - Chicago, ILOctober 4, 2024 - Columbus, OHOctober 5, 2024 - Columbus, OHOctober 6, 2024 - Columbus, OHOctober 8, 2024 - Indianapolis, INOctober 9, 2024 - Nashville, TNOctober 10, 2024 - St. Louis, MOOctober 12, 2024 - Minneapolis, MNNovember 17, 2024 - Auckland, NZNovember 19, 2024 - Melbourne, AUNovember 21, 2024 - Brisbane, AUNovember 24, 2024 - Sydney, AUApril 7, 2025 - Hamburg, DEApril 8, 2025 - Berlin, DEApril 9, 2025 - Lodz, PLApril 12, 2025 - Prague, CZApril 13, 2025 - Vienna, ATApril 16, 2025 - Zurich, CHApril 17, 2025 - Bologna, ITApril 21, 2025 - Madrid, ESApril 22, 2025 - Barcelona, ESApril 24, 2025 - Lyon, FRApril 27, 2025 - Munich, DEApril 28, 2025 - Milan, ITApril 30, 2025 - Amsterdam, NLMay 1, 2025 - Cologne, DEMay 2, 2025 - Paris, FRMay 5, 2025 - Glasgow, UKMay 6, 2025 - Birmingham, UKMay 8, 2025 - Belfast, UKMay 9, 2025 - Dublin, IEMay 11, 2025 - Manchester, UKMay 13, 2025 - London, UKMay 14, 2025 - London, UKTrack Listing:1. Overcompensate2. Next Semester3. Midwest Indigo4. Routines In The Night5. Backslide6. Vignette7. The Craving (Jenna's Version)8. Lavish9. Navigating10. Snap Back11. Oldies Station12. At the Risk Of Feeling Dumb13. Paladin StraitGrammy-Award winning band, Twenty One Pilots, have shifted music and culture as an incomparable creative force and with an ever-evolving vision. The Columbus, OH duo—Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun— have tallied over 33 billion global streams and counting, sold north of three million tickets worldwide, notched dozens of multi-Platinum certifications, and even claimed a spot in the Guinness® Book of World Records. In historic fashion, their quadruple-Platinum breakout LP, Blurryface, took flight as "the first album to notch a RIAA Gold or Platinum certification for every one of its songs," while Vessel followed suit and achieved the same distinction. They elevated to rarified air as "one of only 18 artists to earn multiple RIAA Diamond certifications," going Diamond with " Stressed Out " and "Heathens." 2018's Platinum-certified Trench extended the ambitious concept laid out in Blurryface and delivered the multi-Platinum and Platinum singles: "Chlorine," " My Blood " and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated "Jumpsuit." They followed Trench with their Gold-certified LP Scaled And Icy, achieving "the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021" by capturing #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts and crashing the Top 3 of the Billboard 200. Beyond rapturous headline shows at arenas and festivals worldwide, Twenty One Pilots have notably architected an immersive world without comparison, originating a multi-album conceptual arc across Blurryface, Trench, and Scaled And Icy. Exactly nine years to the date of the Blurryface album release, they complete this story on their seventh full-length offering, Clancy [Fueled By Ramen], out May 24, 2024. Led by the single "Overcompensate," the LP signals the dawn of another era for Twenty One Pilots and alternative rock music at large.



