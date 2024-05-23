Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 23/05/2024

Houston Artist Ghost Party Shares Title Track From Debut Album 'Ghost Moves'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Ghost Moves" is Ghost Party's final single and title track off their upcoming debut album. Somewhere between a lost 70s solo Beatles outtake and early 80s heartland rock balladry, "Ghost Moves" is slathered with nostalgic VHS soundtrack goodness. It tells the classic tale of love gone awry through a surrealistic unraveling of the events as they play out, heightened by stadium rock choruses to drive home the drama.

Ghost Party is the nostalgic, retro psych revival project of McCullough Ferguson. Mixing the ingredients of classic acts from the golden era of 60s psych and Americana music with modern interpreters as well a adding a bit of the subliminal sublime, spooky nature of the great beyond, we arrive at the Ghost Party.
Part garage rock, part cosmic country, part psych, Ghost Party came into existence in Houston Texas in 2020. As half of psychedelic rock tricksters Flower Graves, Ferguson has shared the stage with Roky Erickson, Night Beats, Holy Wave, and many more.
Ferguson is joined by Austin Sepulvado, Victor Sanchez, and Kendrick Ballard on bass, drums, and organ/keys/mellotron, respectively. They have released two singles in 2023, tracked and produced by Steve Christensen, notable for his production work with Khruangbin. Ghost Party will be releasing their first full length album soon.

TOUR DATES:
June 01 Houston, TX @ 1810 Ojeman
July 19 Houston, TX @ Dan Electros
July 20 Galveston, TX @ DTO
July 21 Austin, TX @ !3th Floor

Track List:
Teenage Shaman
Cardboard Moon
Ghost Moves
(After Moves)
Black Sky
Lonesome Breath
Yankee Reaper
Baby Baby(4 track)
Guestlist
Severed Hands
After Hours
Last Breath(reprise)






