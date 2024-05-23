Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 23/05/2024

Fashion Club Shares Julie Byrne Collaboration 'Rotten Mind'

Hot Songs Around The World

Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
250 entries in 22 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
358 entries in 26 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
496 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
427 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
359 entries in 23 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
86 entries in 23 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
82 entries in 25 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
167 entries in 24 charts
I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
161 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
629 entries in 23 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
206 entries in 22 charts
Fashion Club Shares Julie Byrne Collaboration 'Rotten Mind'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fashion Club has shared her first new single in two years, "Rotten Mind," the haunting, string-laden electro-acoustic number featuring wispy backing vocals from Julie Byrne. The track is a pointed rebuke aimed at those who oppress and control people under the guise of helping them, often with a lens of patronizing paternalism and concerning issues such as bodily autonomy, racial injustice, class inequality and trans rights. "I'm trying my hardest to empathize with those people and just not getting there, which is something I deal with a lot: that attempt to let go of resentment and hatred for the world," Stevenson says of the track. "I think it's posing the question to those people, 'Is that really what you want? Or do you just want to see other people suffer because you feel like you're suffering?'"

Fashion Club is the recording alias of Los Angeles artist Pascal Stevenson, who originally conceived of the project while on tour with her band Moaning. After returning home and getting sober, Stevenson found herself in a period of deep self reflection, exploring questions of ethics, responsibility, self-deception and systems of power. Her 2022 debut Scrutiny was a dreamlike art-rock palette, Stevenson drew inspiration from artists working during the incipient decades of the synthesizer's lifetime, like Kate Bush, Brian Eno, and Wire's Colin Newman - musicians whose work bridges the gap between disarming experimentalism and pop pleasure. Only after the record was completed, Stevenson came to terms with her gender identity as a trans woman, and "Rotten Mind" is the first preview of new music written in the wake of deep personal change, and a completely new approach to Fashion Club. "I felt less held back by 'Oh I'm this kind of person, I have to make this kind of music,' and I think transitioning and COVID shutting everything down for a while totally shattered that" she shares.

In addition to her years touring in Moaning, Stevenson has spent time performing as a member of Girlpool, SASAMI, and Cherry Glazerr. Fashion Club has toured supporting The Breeders, Ed Schrader's Music Beat, Lala Lala and Deradoorian, and will head out next month with Protomartyr on a run of East Coast dates. You can catch the band at a hometown show in Los Angeles at The Moroccan Lounge next Wednesday, May 29th.

TOUR DATES:
05/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
06/11 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom ~
06/12 - Troy, NY @ No Fun ~
06/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ~
06/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *
06/16 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro ~
06/18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit ~
06/19 - Columbus, OH @ Natalie's ~
06/20 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ~
~ w/ Protomartyr
* w/ Protomartyr, Corridor.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0087750 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045912265777588 secs